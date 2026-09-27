Woman who quit corporate job advises others not to do it, explains why: 'Don't get inspired by random content creators'

Quitting a corporate job to pursue something independently has become a popular career choice in recent times. However, one woman who made the decision has now urged others not to quit their jobs simply because they feel inspired by such stories. The woman urged others not to quit without assessing their finances first. (Representational image/Unsplash)

Taking to Instagram, Mansi Khandelwal, who quit her corporate job, said that she often receives messages from people telling her that her posts about leaving corporate life have inspired them to resign as well. Her advice to them, however, is straightforward: “Don’t quit.”

In the video, Khandelwal explained that she did not leave her job impulsively or simply because she wanted to be “brave”. Instead, she said that she first worked out whether she could sustain her lifestyle without an income for an extended period.

Khandelwal said that she considered what would happen if she did not get a job or a client for one or even two years after starting something of her own. “Would my lifestyle change? The answer was no. Would my flat change? The answer was no. Would I have to compromise on travel? The answer was no,” she said.

“So basically, the answer was nothing. Nothing would change if I don’t get a client or a job for a year, or maybe two years,” she added.

Khandelwal said that knowing that she could maintain her existing lifestyle, even without an income, helped her prepare mentally for the decision.