Salman Khan brings up Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn when slamming Manoj Tiwari's daughter Rhiti's arrogance on Bigg Boss 20

Salman Khan's latest Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 20 turned into a conversation about something the Hindi film industry has been debating for years: nepotism. The episode began with Rhiti Tiwari's conduct during a diss battle soon moved to her identity as the daughter of actor-politician Manoj Tiwari and the advantages that can come with a famous surname. Rhiti had faced criticism after using abusive and derogatory language against Uditi Singh and Qazi Touqeer during the task. Salman Khan brought up the incident and her remarks against Qazi Touqeer and Uditi Singh during Weekend Ka Vaar and questioned Rhiti Tiwari about both her behaviour and her attitude.

Some of her words were muted on the show. She later defended herself by saying they were slang and that they worked better for the rhyme. She also told Qazi that her father would “deal with him outside the house”. Salman brought up the incident during Weekend Ka Vaar and questioned Rhiti about both her behaviour and her attitude.

Salman questions Rhiti's claim to fame The argument began during a captaincy task that turned into a rap diss battle. Rhiti was facing Uditi, while Qazi stepped in to support her. The exchange quickly became personal, with Rhiti using abusive remarks against the other contestants. When Salman addressed the incident, Rhiti stood by her comments and explained that the words were part of the rap. Salman, however, felt that there was more behind her reaction. He accused her of being insecure about Qazi's popularity and called her "the most jealous person in the house".

He then questioned how much of Rhiti's public recognition came from her own work and how much came from her family name. "Nobody knew you till the time you came on Bigg Boss. Isn't that true? You are Manoj Tiwari's daughter," Salman told her. “Till now people must be saying that since you are his daughter, that's your claim to fame... People even say that no one knows you, yet you are here.”