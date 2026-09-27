Dakota Johnson recalls mum Melanie Griffith’s open approach to sex and body image

Actor Dakota Johnson has opened up about her views on sexuality and body confidence, crediting her mother, actor Melanie Griffith, for helping her develop a comfortable and open attitude towards both. According to The Sun, Dakota said she has always been comfortable embracing her sexuality and feels grateful that her mother encouraged her to love and be confident in her body. Actor Dakota Johnson with mom Melanie Griffith

“I’m a sexual person. My mom raised me to be really, really proud of my body and love my body,” she said. Dakota recalled that Griffith was candid when discussing relationships, sex and body image while she was growing up. She believes that openness has helped her feel more confident in her work, particularly when a story requires her to explore intimate themes.

Dakota will next be seen in the thriller Verity, alongside Anne Hathaway and Josh Hartnett, which is scheduled to release on October 2.