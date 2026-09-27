Mammootty criticised for permitting tilak on forehead; Harisree Yousuf defends the star: ‘Frog in a well’
At the recently held National Awards ceremony in Gujarat, Mammootty was welcomed with a tilak. It resulted in criticism.
Malayalam star Mammootty was recently honoured at the National Film Awards held in Gujarat for his performance in Bramayugam. A video of the actor being welcomed by a woman who applied a tilak on his forehead went viral. Amid many celebrating his Best Actor win, some criticised him for it. Filmmaker-actor Harisree Yousuf defended him.
Mammootty criticised over tilak
The video posted on the Statue of Unity page shows Mammootty wearing a white shirt and cream pants. As he arrives at the awards ceremony, he’s welcomed with a bouquet. A woman greets him by applying a tilak on his forehead and placing a tri-colour thorthu (shoulder cloth) around his neck. The actor can be seen smiling widely. Amid all the comments congratulating him over his win, there were some who criticised him for being a Muslim and yet allowing a tilak to be applied.
Harisree Yousuf hits back at critics
Yousuf referenced the Mammootty video and the criticism on his Instagram, noting that while most Malayalis were celebrating the star, some were critical of the tilak. He even referenced one particular comment, calling the person who made it a ‘frog in a well’. He also pointed out that in India, there are numerous ways to worship the same God.
“You draw a cross, apply a tilak, or bow down and pray; it is all directed towards God. It shows love for our Creator,” he said, stating that a tilak can just be a traditional way to welcome guests. He criticised those using religion to abuse others online, stating that it must not be used to create divisions, but to encourage people to become better human beings. He criticised the person who criticised Mammootty, stating that such attitudes would lead to communal divisions.
Yusuf said, “India is a great country. It is people like you who create communal division. Don’t do anything like this again.” The filmmaker-actor also highlighted that, beyond Mammootty’s religion and action, he has contributed to society through charity and supported organisations that support healthcare for years now.
Mammootty’s recent work
Mammootty starred in the spy action film Patriot this year and played cameos in Chatha Pacha and Law and Order. He now has Om - Chapter 1: Udhiram - The Blood Wood lined up with Dhanush in Tamil, and Padayaatra, Mela and Mattancherry Mafia in Malayalam. He also has a yet-to-be-titled film which will begin production soon.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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