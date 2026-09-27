Raza Murad slams Bollywood stars for not attending Mushtaq Khan's funeral: ‘He gave 50 years, you can't give 50 minutes’

Raza posted an emotional video on his Instagram about Mushtaq in which he spoke about the veteran being laid to rest on Friday. He then slammed Bollywood stars, saying, “Lekin afsos baat ye hai ki aise mauke par, koi bhi star jise hum star kehte hai, vo unhe apna aakhri salaam pesh karne nahi aya. Jabki bohot se unke saathi, unke colleagues, actors, sab aye. Lekin koi bada chehra nahi aya. (Unfortunately, no one we consider a star paid their last respects. His friends, colleagues, and actors were there. But there were no big faces.)”

Veteran actor Mushtaq Khan died on September 24 at the age of 75 due to relapsed cancer. His funeral was held in Mumbai on September 25 and was attended by friends and peers from the film industry, including Rajpal Yadav, Rajat Bedi, Annu Kapoor, Sulabha Arya, and others. Raza Murad has now called out Bollywood stars in a video posted on his Instagram for failing to pay their last respects to the veteran.

“Yes, but if this were the wedding of an industrialist’s son, they would not only not attend, but also serve the wedding guests like they were waiters. Or if there’s a political party that requires their presence, they would definitely be there,” he further said, adding, “But they did not pay last respects to a man who gave 50 years of his life to the film industry. He has given his whole life. And yet, you can’t give 50 minutes to him.”

Raza stated that Mushtaq became a big name on his own merit, without ‘flattering’ anyone. “He reached this point only on the strength of his work. He didn’t need you in his life, nor will he need you in his death. But there will be the regret that there’s no star that Mushtaq Khan hasn’t worked with, and yet nobody came to meet him one last time,” he said, warning Bollywood stars that their name, fame, and money could fade one day.

Mushtaq Khan’s death Mushtaq Khan was laid to rest in Mumbai on Friday, with several members of the film fraternity, including actors Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Manish Wadhwa, Shehzad Khan, Zaid Darbar, and comedian Sunil Pal, as well as filmmaker Anees Bazmee, paid their last respects.

According to ANI, he had been admitted to Nanavati Hospital after experiencing health complications and was undergoing treatment when doctors diagnosed him with cancer. Despite medical treatment, his condition deteriorated, and he passed away during the course of his treatment.