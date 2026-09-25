Mushtaq Khan was supposed to star in Hanuman Ansh director Vishal Chaturvedi's next project: ‘What an actor’
Mushtaq Khan, known for iconic roles in films like Welcome, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke and others, passed away on Thursday after battling cancer.
The death of Mushtaq Khan has left his friends and colleagues from the film industry mourning. From Anupam Kher to Rajpal Yadav, Anees Bazmee to Sanjay Mishra, several known faces from the Hindi film industry recalled their memories with the late actor. Hanuman Ansh director Vishal Chaturvedi also remembered Mushtaq and shared a significant detail in his social media post.
Mushtaq was supposed to work with Hanuman Ansh director
Vishal took to Twitter (formerly X) to share Mushtaq's photo. The director expressed grief over the actor's death and also revealed that they were soon supposed to work together on a project. He wrote, "We were supposed to work together, Mushtaq ji, what an actor you were, what a legacy you left! Om Shanti."
Rajpal Yadav met Mushtaq two hours before his death
Meanwhile, on Thursday, Rajpal Yadav took to Instagram and shared a picture of Mushtaq, revealing that he had met the actor just two hours before his death. Expressing his grief, the actor wrote, "This afternoon I went to meet Mushtaq Bhai, talked to him; he saw me, shook my hand and was listening to all our conversations and reacting to them. I still can't believe that the person I met two hours ago, the person I shook hands with, is no longer among us. We are all bowing down to the decision of the Almighty. Mushtaq Bhai was, is and will always be a popular person and actor and will remain so. I offer you a heartfelt tribute with a heavy heart."
Deep Dive
Remembering the late actor, Welcome director Anees Bazmee wrote on social media, “Shocked and speechless by the passing of Mushtaq Bhai (my balu). A truly remarkable artist and a beautiful soul. May Allah bless his soul and give strength to his family and loved ones.”
About Mushtaq Khan's death
Mushtaq passed away on Thursday. He was battling cancer and had been admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital in critical condition. He was placed in the ICU and later passed away at the hospital. His business partner, Shivam, confirmed the news to HT City. He said, "He passed away around 7pm on Thursday. He had been diagnosed with lung cancer earlier and had got well. However, it relapsed eight days ago and he had to be admitted to the hospital. It was last stage cancer."
Mushtaq Khan made his screen debut with Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai in 1980. He was known for his character roles in several Hindi films, including Welcome, Aashiqui, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, among others.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
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