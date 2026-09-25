Exclusive| Mohsin Khan on Mushtaq Khan: Despite being in hospital father went away smiling; he kept shooting till Sept 4

Mushtaq’s son Mohsin Khan, who followed his father’s footsteps and became a film director, says, “My father was ill for over a year, and we were getting the treatment done. He was responding well to it but in the last 10 days things got beyond control. He was recovering but eventually it’s Allah’s wish. He lived a very good life and despite being in hospital he went away smiling.”

Veteran actor Mushtaq Khan passed away in Mumbai on Thursday evening after a year-long battle with lung cancer. He was 75. Khan is best known for films like Hum Hai Raahi Pyar Ke (1993), Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001), Welcome (2007), Bala (2019) and this year’s release Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun on the Run (2026).

Mohsin reveals that he last shot on September 4 at Madh Island in Mumbai. “He shot with Rajat Bedi sir, Chunkey Pandey sir and Rajpal Yadav sir in Shera's (Salman Khan’s bodyguard) son Tiger’s (Abir Singh) debut film Tarzan," he says and adds. "His Telugu film Dada with Jaat director Gopichand Malineni sir will release in December. He has also acted in my Hindi-Marathi untitled film with actor Prathamesh Parab that we intend to release in a few months. He had shot for this weekend release film The Vvaan, I’m not aware if his portion is retained in the film or not.”

Mohsin has produced and directed various films including Chhutta Nahi Hai (2013), Delivery Boy (2025), Vada Paav (2025), So Long Valley and Dear Lottery.

He adds, “Dad has not worked with me much but he has always been present during my shoot and promotions. I have done two TVC with him – one with Rajpal Yadav sir and another with Paresh Rawal sir. In my Hindi-Marathi film he did a proper role for me for the first time. We have shot the film and unfortunately, he has not dubbed for it. It will be a tribute to him.”