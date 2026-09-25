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UPSSSC PET now to be held on Oct 25, 30 & Nov 1

UPSSSC has rescheduled the 2026 PET exam to October 25, 30, and November 1, with 35.42 lakh candidates registered. Check admit card for details.

Updated on: Sep 25, 2026, 18:33:21 IST
By HT Correspondent
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LUCKNOW

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has revised the schedule for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2026.

The UPSSSC PET 2026 exam will now be conducted on October 25 (Sunday), October 30 (Friday) and November 1 (Sunday), according to the latest notification issued by the Commission on Friday.

This year 35.42 lakh candidates have registered for the exam. Last year, this number was 25.3 lakh which is 10 lakh more than last year, said chairman SN Sabat. The first shift will be held from 10 am to noon, and the second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm on all three days.

The UP PET is a state level qualifying exam conducted by the UPSSSC for various Group B and C government posts like Lekhpal and Junior Assistant.

The PET 2026 written examinations were earlier scheduled to be conducted on October 23, 24 and 25, 2026.

Candidates appearing for the examination should check their exam date and shift mentioned on the admit card. They must reach the examination centre according to the reporting instructions on their admit card.

The Commission has not provided the admit card release date in its official notification. It has stated that candidates will be informed separately in due course through the official website about release of the examination admit cards.

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Home/Cities/Others/UPSSSC PET Now To Be Held On Oct 25, 30 & Nov 1
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