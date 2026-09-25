HT Evening News Brief Sept 25: HC notice to Dipke over 'morphed' pic, Congress protest against CEC and more
Here’s your evening news brief with the day’s top stories from politics, world affairs, sports, and entertainment.
The dissent row within the Election Commission of India has intensified with Congress launching nationwide protests, while the Cockroach Janta Party has threatened a stir from October 2. Read about this and other important developments that are making headlines today.
Delhi HC notice to Dipke, others over ‘AI-morphed’ pic
The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notices to Cockroach Janta Party convenor Abhijeet Dipke, and spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, in a plea filed by a woman alleging that her morphed images with Prime Minister Narendra Modi were circulated during CJP protests.
The high court further directed Meta to remove the alleged objectionable content from social media platforms managed by it, after receiving relevant web links of the images. Read More
Congress launches nationwide protest against ECI
Deep Dive
Congress workers staged protests in several states on Friday, with demonstrations reported in Delhi, Bihar, Assam, Punjab, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, demanding the resignation of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
In Delhi, party workers gathered at Jantar Mantar, where they raised slogans against Kumar as part of the Congress's nationwide agitation. The protests come amid allegations by the opposition party that the Election Commission has been "compromised" and its demand that Kumar step down. Read more here
'Fake cops held knife to her neck': FIR in Delhi park gang rape
A 17-year-old girl, allegedly gang-raped by three men posing as police officers inside south Delhi’s Aastha Kunj park on Monday evening, was threatened with a pistol and held at knifepoint during the assault, according to the First Information Report (FIR) registered on her complaint.
The girl, a resident of Faridabad, told police she had visited the Kalkaji temple with a 17-year-old male friend to offer prayers on her birthday. Her mother, a cook, wasn’t at home when she left. So, the teen said in the FIR, she kept her elder sister posted about her plan to visit the temple with her male friend. Click here to read more
Don't Be Shy review
Don’t Be Shy reminds one of Karan Johar’s Student of the Year and Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. A typical high-school drama where there’s love, heartbreak, enough drama to fill a semester with everything, except studies. And that's where the similarities end. What follows is far less glossy and far more chaotic. Certainly not the campus fantasy you might expect. Click here to read full review
Men's doubles: Satwik-Chirag knocked out in first round
The echoes of a hard fought men’s team bronze had barely faded from the Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium before India's badminton contingent was dealt a crushing reality check on Friday. On a day that was supposed to serve as a routine launchpad for the individual competitions at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, the nation’s most formidable medal prospects suffered a monumental collapse. Defending champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, the fourth seeds, were knocked out in the very first round, sending shockwaves through the tournament draw. Read more here
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More