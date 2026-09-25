30 houses damaged, roads blocked after landslides hit West Sikkim

At least 30 houses and government quarters were damaged at Rimbi village in West Sikkim after a landslide hit late on Thursday night, officials said, adding that no casualties were reported. Sikkim chief minister PS Tamang–Golay expressed concern and directed the state administration to stay alert.

Sikkim chief minister PS Tamang–Golay expressed concern and directed the state administration to stay alert.

“I am deeply saddened and concerned by the situation in Rimbi in Gyalshing district, following the severe landslides last night. The situation remains serious, and the safety and well-being of the people continue to be our foremost priority,” Golay said on social media.

The district administration had evacuated the residents ahead of the landslide, which has blocked the road connecting Geyzing, the district headquarters, and Yuksom.

A rural hospital at Takdah in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district was hit by a landslide on Thursday night too, injuring one patient.

There were reports of minor landslides and an increase in water levels in different rivers in North Bengal at the time of filing this story.

Officials said that the Rimbi-Singlitam area in West Sikkim had experienced multiple landslides since September 6. Earlier, two houses were partially damaged.

At least six people, including a Lt Col and his family, had gone missing after a landslide hit the army camp at Chaten near Lachen in North Sikkim on the evening of June 1. Three bodies, including that of a porter and two army personnel, were immediately found after the disaster.

In Sikkim, Yumthang in the North and Nathula in the East witnessed the season’s first snowfall on Friday morning.