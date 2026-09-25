Vijay stops convoy to garland MGR statue as he kickstarts bypoll campaign | Watch

As the TVK chief left his residence for the campaign, he stopped to garland the statue of AIADMK icon and former CM MG Ramachandran, affectionately called MGR.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay kickstarted the campaign for the October 6 Maduranthakam bypolls on Friday.

The TVK had earlier said that he will begin the campaign near the Athur toll plaza in Chengalpattu.

No passes to pregnant women, the elderly Regulations are in place for those attending Vijay's campaign in Maduranthakam. TVK has said that entry to the campaign has been restricted to 5,000 people, with QR-code passes issued in accordance with police guidelines, according to news agency PTI.

As a safety measure, the party has also not issued passes to pregnant women, children, school students, senior citizens, persons with disabilities and those who are unwell.

Arrangements like drinking water and medical facilities have also been made for attendees.

The Maduranthakam campaign comes one year after a stampede broke out during Vijay's massive public rally in Karur. Overcrowding, lack of facilities and inadequate restrictions were blamed for the tragedy in which over 30 people died last year.

AIADMK says bypoll ‘thrust upon voters’ As Vijay kickstarted TVK's campaign in Maduranthakam, AIADMK alleged that the by-elections were “thrust upon" voters. “The by-election has been thrust upon Madurantakam because of horse-trading. Those who forgot the people who voted for them and joined TVK should be taught a lesson,” AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said, according to a PTI report.

He also questioned Vijay's concerns for the public, alleging that the chief minister doesn't think about people during the weekend.