Uttarakhand: IMD issues red, orange alerts till September 28 in several districts

Rain activity is expected to peak on September 26 and 27, when widespread light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and showers is forecast at most places, he said. Light to moderate rain and thundershowers are likely to continue at many places on September 28, the weather office said.

Director of the Meteorological Centre in Dehradun CS Tomar said, “The combined impact of two weather systems is likely to bring intense rainfall across Uttarakhand from the night of September 25 until the forenoon of September 28.”

Authorities have advised pilgrims, tourists and commuters to avoid non-essential travel and vulnerable areas amid the risk of landslides, flash floods and disruptions to roads and essential services.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alerts for several districts of Uttarakhand as an intense spell of rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is forecast across the state from Friday night through September 28, with snowfall likely in areas above 4,000 metres.

High-altitude areas at and above 4,000 metres are also likely to receive snowfall between September 25 and 28.

According to the IMD Dehradun forecast, Bageshwar, Nainital, Pithoragarh, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar are under red alert for Saturday, with light to heavy rain likely at a few places. Dehradun, Pauri Garhwal, Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Almora are under orange alert, with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at a few places. The remaining districts are likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall.

For Sunday, Tehri Garhwal, Haridwar and Pauri Garhwal have been placed under red alert, with heavy rain likely at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall possible at isolated locations. Nainital, Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi are under orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall.

On Monday, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty winds of 30-40 kmph and very intense to extremely intense spells of rain are likely at a few places in Nainital, Dehradun, Tehri, Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Haridwar and Pauri Garhwal. Other parts of the state may also experience isolated thunderstorms, lightning, squalls of 30-40 kmph and intense to very intense rainfall.

The weather office has warned of landslides, rockfalls and mudslides in vulnerable mountainous areas, which could block or wash out highways, link roads and bridges. Rising water levels in rivers, rivulets and streams could also increase the risk of flash floods, particularly in low-lying and riverbank settlements. Disruptions to electricity and drinking-water supplies, rail services, flights and helicopter operations have also been cautioned against.

Rahul Chaubey, district tourism officer, Rudraprayag, said helicopter operations to Kedarnath Dham would be halted as a precaution if cloudy or severe weather conditions affected flying conditions.

Authorities have been advised to consider closing schools and suspending construction activity and mountaineering expeditions in affected areas. Pilgrims and tourists travelling on Char Dham routes and to other hill destinations have been urged to remain alert and avoid travel during continuous or heavy rainfall. Commuters have been advised not to cross active landslide zones or waterlogged roads.

The state recorded 0.5 mm of rainfall against a normal of 4.6 mm during the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Friday, an 89% shortfall. Dehradun recorded 3.7 mm against a normal of 6 mm, a 38% deficit. Haridwar and Tehri Garhwal recorded 1.7 mm each, against normals of 3.6 mm and 5.1 mm respectively. Champawat received 0.8 mm against 6.1 mm, while Pauri Garhwal recorded 0.6 mm against 7.8 mm. Udham Singh Nagar received 0.5 mm against a normal of 1.4 mm.

Meanwhile, more than 33 roads remained blocked across the state, including 14 in Chamoli and 10 in Dehradun, with restoration work underway.

In Pithoragarh, traffic to and from the district headquarters was being allowed cautiously at a bend on the Pithoragarh-Tanakpur NH-9 as stones and debris continued to fall for more than five hours for the second consecutive day.

Pithoragarh District Disaster Management Officer Bhupendra Singh Mahar said the sudden fall of stones and debris began around 10 am on Thursday and continued until Friday morning. “We have requested National Highways officials to exercise caution while allowing vehicles to cross the bend from either side,” he said.

The disruption led to long queues on both sides and affected patients travelling to higher medical centres. Prakash Joshi, a BJP leader who was among stranded passengers, said a patient travelling to Delhi for treatment and a cremation party travelling to Rameshwar Ghat were among those affected. Residents near the bend alleged that debris had accumulated there for some time and had not been cleared, after which it began falling down the slope.