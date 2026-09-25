6 killed, 7 injured as wheat truck rams stationary vehicle in Chhattisgarh
The accident occurred around 11.30am at Markatola Ghat when members of a dhumal music band were travelling to Jagdalpur from Kabirdham district, police said.
Six people were killed and seven others injured after a truck carrying wheat rammed into a stationary mini goods vehicle on National Highway-30 in Chhattisgarh’s Balod district on Friday, police said.
The accident occurred around 11.30am at Markatola Ghat when the victims, members of a dhumal music band, were travelling to Jagdalpur from Kabirdham district, a police officer said.
According to the police, the mini goods vehicle carrying 15 people and their musical instruments broke down at Markatola Ghat. Two of the occupants had gone to Dhamtari in search of a mechanic when the accident occurred.
A 16-wheeler truck loaded with wheat, travelling towards Jagdalpur from Raipur, crashed into the stationary vehicle from behind, dragging it for around 30 metres before overturning, the officer said.
Several occupants were trapped under heavy sacks of wheat. Two people died on the spot, while four others died during treatment at the Dhamtari district hospital, the officer added. The seven injured people were referred to Raipur for further treatment.
The truck driver fled the scene after the accident, and efforts were underway to trace him, police said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra is the State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh with Hindustan Times. He reports on Maoism, internal security, politics, mining, governance, and major developments shaping the state. Based in Raipur, he has covered Chhattisgarh since 2016, reporting extensively from the Bastar region and other conflict-affected areas. With nearly two decades of experience in journalism, Ritesh has built a reputation for ground reporting from some of India's most challenging terrains. His coverage spans Left-Wing Extremism, counter-insurgency operations, elections, tribal affairs, environmental issues, infrastructure, mining, and socio-economic developments. He has reported on major security operations, policy initiatives, wildlife crime, and the changing dynamics of conflict and development in Central India. Before moving to Chhattisgarh, Ritesh spent eight years reporting from Madhya Pradesh, covering politics, administration, crime, development, and social issues. Throughout his career, he has reported on various forms of extremism in Central India, combining field reporting with in-depth analysis to produce accurate, balanced, and impactful journalism. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Ritesh worked with The Pioneer and The Free Press Journal, where he covered a wide range of beats and honed his skills in political, investigative, and field reporting. His reporting is marked by exclusive stories, extensive fieldwork, and a commitment to factual, on-the-ground journalism that brings complex issues to a wider audience.Read More