Six people were killed and seven others injured after a truck carrying wheat rammed into a stationary mini goods vehicle on National Highway-30 in Chhattisgarh’s Balod district on Friday, police said. 6 killed, 7 injured as wheat truck rams stationary vehicle in Chhattisgarh

The accident occurred around 11.30am at Markatola Ghat when the victims, members of a dhumal music band, were travelling to Jagdalpur from Kabirdham district, a police officer said.

According to the police, the mini goods vehicle carrying 15 people and their musical instruments broke down at Markatola Ghat. Two of the occupants had gone to Dhamtari in search of a mechanic when the accident occurred.

A 16-wheeler truck loaded with wheat, travelling towards Jagdalpur from Raipur, crashed into the stationary vehicle from behind, dragging it for around 30 metres before overturning, the officer said.

Several occupants were trapped under heavy sacks of wheat. Two people died on the spot, while four others died during treatment at the Dhamtari district hospital, the officer added. The seven injured people were referred to Raipur for further treatment.

The truck driver fled the scene after the accident, and efforts were underway to trace him, police said.