‘Even BJP leaders lost elections because of Gyanesh Kumar’: Abhijeet Dipke

During the presser, Dipke was asked why he was seeking the CEC's resignation. In response, the CJP founder said strict action was needed to ensure free and fair elections are conducted and also clarified that it was not a matter of the government or the Opposition for him.

In a press conference alongside CJP's Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, Dipke called for CEC Kumar's resignation within 48 hours, and warned of a ‘Jantar Mantar 2.0’ if that didn't happen.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday said that the poll defeat of BJP leaders could also be attributed to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

How has the CJP warned about protests if Gyanesh Kumar does not resign?

How has the CJP warned about protests if Gyanesh Kumar does not resign?

Why does Abhijeet Dipke believe elections are being rigged in India?

Why does Abhijeet Dipke believe elections are being rigged in India?

What are the three major demands made by the Cockroach Janta Party regarding the Election Commission?

What are the three major demands made by the Cockroach Janta Party regarding the Election Commission?

“I think no one should contest elections unless they are free and fair. I would also like to tell BJP leaders who were defeated in polls that you lost because of Gyanesh Kumar,” Dipke said.

CJP's message for the Opposition Hours after his presser and a 48-hour resignation ultimatum to Gyanesh Kumar, Abhijeet Dipke urged the Opposition to not fight polls if they really believe the system is rigged.

“Yes, elections are being rigged. But when you continue to participate in rigged elections, you legitimise these elections and help maintain the illusion that they are free and fair,” Dipke said in an X post this morning.

He alleged poll rigging and urged the Opposition to speak up in all cases and not only when it happens in states that matter to them. “If elections are being rigged, it should matter regardless of the state or which party is affected. You cannot keep saying the game is rigged while continuing to play it. Your participation is the only thing that gives these rigged elections legitimacy,” he said.

Also Read: Delhi HC issues notice to Dipke, others over 'AI-morphed photo' of woman next to PM Modi, orders takedown

CJP's three big demands amid ECI row A big controversy erupted earlier this week after an Indian Express report said that there were disagreements between among CEC Gyanesh Kumar and two election commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, over the poll panel's recent decisions.

Two of the three ECI members formally objected to a change in Form 6, the application that Indian citizens fill to get their names on to the electoral roll for the first time, according to the report.

Also Read: 'Gyanesh bro. It’s done bro': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das on report over EC internal rift

Citing the same report and data of alleged voter deletions across multiple states, Abhijeet Dipke held a press conference on Thursday and made three big demands: