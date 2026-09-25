CJP's nationwide protest from Oct 2 if CEC Gyanesh Kumar doesn't resign: Abhijeet Dipke

The ‘Cockroach’ movement has threatened to launch nationwide protests from October 2 if Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar does not resign by Saturday. Cockroach Janta Party Founder Abhijeet Dipke addresses a press conference alleging the Election Commission is stealing votes and demanding the resignation of the ECI Chief within 48 hours, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)

“If Gyanesh Kumar does not resign by tomorrow, CJP will begin its nationwide protest from Mumbai on 2 October, and take it to cities across India,” Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke said.

The group said the protests would begin in Mumbai on Gandhi Jayanti and subsequently be taken to cities across the country.