FIR against Cockroach Janta Party over ‘AI-morphed photo’ of woman alongside Modi's image

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) for allegedly using a woman’s morphed photo using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and displaying it alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo at a protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke at during a protest against the NEET paper leak at Jantar Mantar. (PTI)

According to the police, the 25-year-old content creator, a resident of Budh Vihar Phase 2, alleged she was in "absolute distress, fear, and trauma" due to the photograph that was allegedly generated by “specific organisers and key functionaries of the CJP protest”.

There was no immediate comment from the CJP at the time of filing this report.

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In her complaint, she named CJP spokespersons Abhijeet Dipke, Ratna Singh and Saurav Das among others, and alleged her photos were used both online and at the site. To be sure, the FIR at cyber police station in New Delhi district has been registered against unknown persons under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act.

"During the recent CJP protests at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, certain delinquent demonstrators and organisers unauthorisedly harvested my personal photograph. Using digital manipulation and Al face-swapping tools, they morphed my face directly onto an image alongside the Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, fabricating a completely false, compromising, and sensationalized picture,” the FIR accessed by HT said.

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“The specific organisers and key functionaries of the CJP protests... and their active accomplices unauthorizedly harvested my private photographs,” it added.

The woman claimed that the CJP “publicly displayed, waved, and paraded these banners before huge crowds at Jantar Mantar, raising derogatory slogans and making vulgar, sexually suggestive comments against me in full public view”. “They recorded close-up videos of these posters and slogans on the spot and deliberately published them on social media to make them viral,” the FIR said.

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Police said the woman submitted photos and videos as evidence in the matter.

"She has submitted photos and videos where posters show images of her face superimposed on certain banners… She claims this was done without her consent. We are probing the case,” an officer said, seeking anonymity.