'Resign, halt polls, repeal 2023 law': CJP's 3 demands from EC amid dissent row; Dipke warns of protest

Along with this, the group has also called for a freeze on the ongoing special intensive revision SIR exercise, and a halt on all upcoming polls.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has put forth three key demands amid the ongoing row with the Election Commission of India. In a press conference on Thursday, the national pressure group called for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar as a key demand.

How have objections from Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi affected the Election Commission's decisions?

How have objections from Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi affected the Election Commission's decisions?

Why is the Cockroach Janta Party demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar?

Why is the Cockroach Janta Party demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar?

What are the implications of the changes made to Form 6 for first-time voters?

What are the implications of the changes made to Form 6 for first-time voters?

Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the CJP, has also warned that the group will launch a protest if Kumar does not tender his resignation within 48 hours.

"Jantar Mantar 2.0 will definitely happen if CEC Gyanesh Kumar doesn't resign," Dipke said during the press conference.

What is the row? On Wednesday, an investigative report from The Indian Express newspaper stated that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi recorded objections to decisions taken in the commission’s name at least 14 times over 10 months.

Four such objections were made on the same day, the report said. The IE report added that these disagreements involved changes to Form 6, centralisation of the ERONet system, voter deletion appeals and more.

Sandhu and Joshi also separately wrote to Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan regarding changes to the EC's IT work, the report noted. The commissioners were concerned that the changes could reduce oversight of the systems used to manage voter lists.

EC's clarification In a clarification to the report, the Election Commission stated that all decisions it has taken were unanimous in nature.

“All decisions of the Election Commission of India, including SIR, have been unanimous and with the approval of both the Election Commissioners and the Chief Election Commissioner,” the statement to HT read.