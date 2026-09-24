NSE share price: All you need to know about National Stock Exchange IPO big bang debut

NSE shares made their stock market debut on Thursday at ₹1,800 on the BSE, a 0.84% premium over the issue price of ₹1,785. The stock later rose 3.36% to ₹1,845, taking the National Stock Exchange's market valuation to ₹4,53,123 crore. NSE shares began trading at ₹1,800 on the BSE on Thursday. (REUTERS) The ₹22,569-crore initial public offering was subscribed nearly six times on the final day of bidding on Monday, with institutional investors driving demand. The issue generated around ₹90,300 crore in bids and marked NSE's entry into the listed market after its listing plans remained stalled for nearly a decade amid regulatory hurdles, including those linked to the co-location controversy. Also Read: NSE shares make market debut at ₹1,800, rise 3.36% to ₹1,845 NSE listing: 8 things you need to know 1. What was the NSE listing price? NSE shares began trading at ₹1,800 on the BSE on Thursday. This was ₹15 above the issue price of ₹1,785 (upper band), translating into a 0.84% listing gain.

2. What is the NSE share price today? NSE shares moved higher after making their debut, rising to ₹1,845 during Thursday's trading session. The price was 3.36% above the IPO issue price of ₹1,785, according to figures cited in a PTI news agency reported. 3. What was the NSE IPO price? The IPO had a price band of ₹1,700 to ₹1,785 per share, with ₹1,785 set as the final issue price. NSE shares subsequently began trading at a premium to that price on the BSE.