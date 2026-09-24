Vaibhav Sooryavanshi receives daunting challenge from New Zealand: ‘Let’s see how he fares on pacey and bouncy pitches’
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could face his toughest test yet on pacy, bouncy pitches, with the 15-year-old still waiting for his first India appearance since Zimbabwe.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is currently sitting out of India’s playing XI, but Rob Walter has already thrown down the challenge. The New Zealand head coach, excited by what he has seen from the young Sooryavanshi, is eager to see how the teenager performs on the lightning pitches in New Zealand when India travel for five T20Is in October. India’s squad for the New Zealand tour has yet to be announced, but it is believed that Sooryavanshi will certainly be part of the touring contingent. Whether he gets a game, however, will be interesting to see, given the 15-year-old was benched for all three home games against Afghanistan and the one-off tie against Japan.
Sooryavanshi’s India run hasn’t been as exciting as his exploits for the Under-19 team or Rajasthan Royals, but that takes nothing away from what he has achieved so far. With time, playing for India, he could well surpass his previous accomplishments. As far as New Zealand is concerned, it’s the only country where he hasn’t played cricket - Sooryavanshi has already belted centuries in England, Australia and South Africa - and Walter can’t wait to see how the kid fares.
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Sooryavanshi to be tested
“Yes, I’d love to see him on pacy and bouncy wickets and see how different that looks. But he’s an exciting player. You’ve seen him dominate against the world’s best bowlers in the IPL. I think the challenge is always to see how that translates to different conditions, and also how we bowl to him in our conditions,” Walter said during a press conference.
“Again, secretly as a coach, you always want to see your players under a little bit of pressure and how we respond to that. So [I’m] looking forward to it, if that is the case. If he’s not here, they do have a lot of very good players other than him.”
This will be India’s third tour of New Zealand in the last seven years. In 2019, they lost the three-match series 1-2 but bounced back strongly the following year, sweeping the Kiwis 5-0. In T20I head-to-head matches, India have a 17-11 record against New Zealand, having also beaten them in the T20 World Cup final earlier this year. The wounds of that defeat are still fresh in Walter's mind, but there's always a fresh start.
“I suppose it is there. No one likes to lose a final. I’ve done it twice, so I know all about it. But I think what comes first is representing the Black Caps and New Zealand well. So you’ve got a group of players who are always trying to do that first. Of course, if you manage to get a couple of victories at home, that would be great,” Walter added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAditya Bhattacharya
Aditya Bhattacharya is the Sports Editor at Hindustan Times Digital, with close to 15 years of experience in sports journalism. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organisations including Cricbuzz, The Times of India, Network18 and Zee. Primarily a cricket writer, Aditya has covered several marquee events, including the 2016 ICC World T20, the 2019 ICC World Cup in England and the 2023 World Cup in India. His reporting portfolio also includes international cricket across England, South Africa and New Zealand, along with forays into tennis, including coverage of the Australian Open. He has interviewed several prominent athletes across sports. Aditya began his career with a brief stint at CricketNext before getting his first major break at Cricbuzz, where he was part of the Times Network’s startup venture GoCricket, which later merged with Cricbuzz. After nearly 18 months there, he moved to The Times of India, covering his first World Cup assignment and reporting first-hand on landmark moments such as Virat Kohli’s iconic innings against Australia in Mohali. During his three-year tenure, he played a key role in both reporting and desk operations and was recognised as TOI Employee of the Quarter in 2016. He later joined Zee, where he covered the 2019 World Cup across five venues in England—an assignment he considers a career highlight. At Hindustan Times, Aditya’s leadership came to the fore as he was promoted to lead the sports team within 18 months. Under his stewardship, the section has delivered extensive coverage of global sporting events, including the IPL, Olympics, Cricket World Cups, FIFA World Cups, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. In 2024, he was named HT DigiStar of the Year. Aditya continues to adapt to the evolving digital publishing landscape, with a sharp focus on search and audience engagement. Outside work, he occasionally plays the guitar and remains an avid gamer.Read More