After injury, Ayush Mhatre ready to go again

Mumbai: Ayush Mhatre has just wrapped up training at the MCA Indoor Academy in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex. While packing up, he asks his teammates from Virar to check the timings for the next Virar AC local train. Ayush Mhatre of Chennai Super Kings. (BCCI)

In the age of smartphones, the demand for selfies is never-ending for a known face. Being the captain of India’s 2026 World Cup winning U-19 side and emerging as a dazzling opener for Chennai Super Kings, the 19-year-old batter is likely to be recognized by many in this cricket-crazy city.

And yet, taking the train to and from Virar and Bandra is a daily routine, a 50km journey of around an hour. The afternoon ride back home is easier, but the morning rush hour can be unforgiving.

The popularity will only rise as the teenager plays more IPL, but at the moment Ayush is comfortable travelling in public transport and dealing with the added attention.

“In the train, I wear a mask and travel. Some people still recognise, (but) they are understanding. To travel by car from Virar is very difficult, so I prefer the train. It has been a habit for years,” says Ayush.

Most rising cricketers and athletes prefer to shift to the city to save travel time. Not Ayush.

“I have always lived in Virar, we are a joint family, so living together has become a habit. I don’t stay much at home, but the amount of time I live in Virar, my uncles, my brothers, they come together, we enjoy it. We go together to all the places, it is a habit. I like Virar, it is spacious as well.”

IPL is the best route for cricketers to instant stardom. Ayush has taken to it like fish to water. Those who can bat at a high tempo are the most in demand. Ayush’s rising stock is due to how he has batted for CSK since making his mark with a 15-ball 32 on debut at the Wankhede Stadium in 2025.

In 13 matches in his first two seasons, he has been consistent, scoring 441 runs at a strike rate of 183.75.

Last season he was in roaring form, getting runs in four of the six innings he played, with a top score of 43-ball 73 against Punjab Kings, before a hamstring injury cut short his run.

After five months out, he is ready for the domestic season, training hard at the Mumbai academy gearing up to play in the Ranji Trophy for Mumbai starting next month.

“Injuries are a part of the game, I could play for a limited period, but whatever games I played I could contribute for the team (CSK), which is important for me. Injuries will keep occurring, how to overcome them and make a comeback is important,” says Ayush. “I have become fully fit, and started batting in the nets. I am feeling confident, batting and training are going well. I am feeling good.”

During rebab, he got the chance to pick the brains of Virat Kohli at the Center of Excellence, Bengaluru. Kohli had seen first-hand the teenager’s potential during a 48-ball 94 versus Royal Challengers Bengaluru in just his fourth IPL game, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

“He (Kohli) took out enough time to explain various aspects of the game. I spoke to him on his mindset, about my batting, asked him about fitness. And if I have to get faster on the ground, what training I will have to do, what diet, where I can improve to play bigger cricket.”

Blooded into the senior team early by the Mumbai Cricket Association, Ayush has the envious task of carrying forward Mumbai’s rich batting legacy. Some of the shots he plays are a joy to watch. His pull shot to fast bowlers stands out. The way he picks the length early and adjusts his body to convert perfectly good balls is reminiscent of how Sachin Tendulkar used to play the pull shot.

“It has come from practice. From childhood I have developed the habit of picking the length early. With Prashant Shetty sir I used to practice that shot a lot, he used to bowl fast with a plastic ball. From there my bat swing improved and I got the knack of picking the length. It is the reason that perfection came,” he said.

Another advantage of being at CSK is that he is under the wings of their iconic player, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. “He is very good to talk to, he speaks only where it is needed. What he feels, he comes and tells you. And when I feel the need, I approach him. He takes out time to explain, how to bat in different situations, which shots I can add, where to improve. It has helped me a lot.”

Having started with a first-class century in just his third game in the 2024/25 Ranji Trophy season, the 2025/26 Ranji season didn’t go as per expectations (avg 21.25 in three matches). He is determined to make amends this season.

“I understood later what mistake (I was making). I have worked on it and practiced with the same situations in mind, the mindset to have. I am feeling confident. I never think whether it is red or white ball. I want to do well.”