IPL auction returns to India after three years, Goa chosen as venue for 2027 edition

The Indian Premier League auction will return to India after three successive editions overseas, with Goa confirmed as the venue for the IPL 2027 mini-auction in December. The move brings the event back onto Indian soil for the first time since the auction ahead of the 2023 season was staged in Kochi. BCCI has announced the date and venue for IPL 2027 auction. (BCCI)

The confirmation ends the IPL’s recent run of overseas auctions, which had taken the event to three different international venues. Dubai hosted the auction ahead of the 2024 season, Jeddah staged the two-day mega auction for IPL 2025, while Abu Dhabi was the venue for the IPL 2026 mini-auction.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia also confirmed the decision to bring the auction back to India after three years abroad. He said Goa had been chosen as the host city for the December event. ““Yes, the BCCI mini-auction is going to be held in Goa,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed to HT Digital. “The auction will be around December 15,” Saikia added. The announcement formally establishes Goa as the next stop in the IPL’s expanding auction geography.

IPL auction returns home Dhumal had indicated earlier that bringing the auction back to India was a deliberate objective for the IPL administration. Staging it domestically in December has, however, posed logistical challenges because suitable venues are often heavily booked during the peak wedding and events season.

The smaller requirements of a mini-auction have made the move easier this time around. Unlike the sprawling mega auction held before the 2025 season, franchises will primarily be looking to address specific weaknesses, replace released players and make selective additions to largely settled squads.

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Several details are still to be announced, including the precise auction date, the venue within Goa, the player registration list and the final purse available to each franchise after retentions, releases and trades. The broader framework provides for the player purse to rise to ₹130 crore for the 2027 season, continuing the gradual increase across the present cycle.

With Goa now confirmed, attention will increasingly shift towards franchise retention decisions and the player market in the months ahead. The December auction will not carry the scale of a mega event, but it could still prove decisive in shaping squads before IPL 2027.

(With inputs from Vishesh Roy)