R Ashwin drops Ashish Nehra bombshell, reveals CSK considered GT head coach as Fleming replacement before Zaheer Khan

The Chennai Super Kings were in the hunt for a head coach after the post was left vacant when Stephen Fleming left the position to become the new England red-ball coach. Their search ended recently as they appointed legendary India fast bowler Zaheer Khan to the position. There were several names rumoured to be the head coach, including former players like Michael Hussey. Now, franchise legend and former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has declared that before Zaheer, the franchise even considered Gujarat Titans (GT) head coach Ashish Nehra in the role. Before Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra was considered as an option for CSK head coach, R Ashwin revealed (AFP/LSG)

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, R Ashwin revealed that Ashish Nehra was in the frame to take over, even though he has not left his stint at GT.

“There have been conversations with several coaches. In fact, if I’m not wrong, I think Ashish Nehra was also at some stage in the frame. Ashish Nehra doesn’t need to leave GT. He’s running an absolutely successful franchise in GT," Ashwin said.

Ashish Nehra has been a successful head coach of GT, guiding them to an IPL title in 2022, and two finals in 2023 and 2026.

Ashwin also revealed that there were two other Indian legends and a few other foreigners who were considered, but the deal could not happen due to several reasons.

“I think there are two other Indian legends whose contracts also happened," he said.

“There were a few foreigners whose contracts happened, but the deal couldn’t happen for many reasons. The reasons were very different. In some cases, they were not ready to take a one-year contract. In fact, in one case I know well, the deal was almost done, but his thing was that he couldn’t work in international tournaments other than CSK, because of which he could suffer financially," Ashwin added.

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'MS Dhoni and Zaheer Khan's rapport is good' R Ashwin praised the appointment of Zaheer Khan calling it fabulous. He said that Zaheer and MS Dhoni share a great relationship, and hence will blend in nicely.

“I think the choice of Zaheer Khan is fabulous. I do not doubt it. He ticks all the boxes. Smart man, knows cricket, knows bowling tactics well, and will blend in nicely. His relationship with Dhoni is very good. Besides, he is an Indian legend who can work with the boys… This will be a new beginning for Zaheer Khan as head coach. But it will be very similar. Dhoni and Zaheer Khan’s rapport is good. I think you can see the team going in one direction; there won’t be a need to pull here and there," the former spinner added.

Zaheer Khan has some coaching experience in the IPL. He was the mentor of the Lucknow Super Giants from 2024 to 2025. Before that, he was the Mumbai Indians Director of Cricket from 2018 and was promoted to Global Head of Cricket Development in 2022.