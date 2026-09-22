Sachin Tendulkar sees more than a close India win as Japan gives new fans their first taste of cricket

“There’s something very special about watching cricket find new homes,” Tendulkar wrote on social media. He was particularly impressed by spectators being handed Japanese-language “reckoners” at the entrance, designed to explain the game before they settled into their seats.

The scoreline itself supplied an encouraging snapshot of cricket’s gradual expansion into unfamiliar territory. Yet Sachin Tendulkar was struck by something beyond the boundary ropes — a small but thoughtful initiative that illustrated how Japan was attempting not merely to host cricket, but to introduce it properly to an audience still discovering the sport.

Japan came within two runs of producing an extraordinary result against India, turning what might have been expected to be a ceremonial exhibition into a contest of genuine tension. In a rain-reduced five-over match, Japan restricted Shreyas Iyer ’s side to 32 for four and then reached 30 for three in reply, remaining alive until the final delivery against vastly more experienced opposition.

Why was the reversal of the wide call in the final over significant for Japan's chances?

Why was the reversal of the wide call in the final over significant for Japan's chances?

“Seeing India play Japan is wonderful in itself, but what made me smile was seeing reckoners being given to the audience at the entrance so they could understand the game better,” Tendulkar wrote. “We’ve all had our first cricket match. It’s lovely to see more people getting theirs.”

Sachin Tendulkar hails Japan's cricket effort The photographs shared by Tendulkar revealed how extensively the organisers had attempted to demystify a sport whose vocabulary and laws can appear formidable to a first-time spectator. The illustrated sheets explained the basic structure of cricket, the dimensions and positions on the field, methods of scoring, common dismissals and the various signals employed by umpires.

There was even a section devoted to deciphering a scoreboard, turning figures such as runs, wickets and overs into something accessible for spectators without any previous grounding in the game. Rather than assuming an audience would somehow learn cricket through observation, the initiative sought to dismantle its barriers before the first ball was even understood.

That detail acquired greater resonance because of what Japan subsequently produced on the field. They refused to be overwhelmed by India’s reputation, kept the batting line-up under sustained pressure and then carried their pursuit to the final ball, transforming an unlikely contest into a genuine examination for the visitors.

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Tendulkar acknowledged that effort as well, writing: “Credit to the Japan team for taking on the challenge and putting up a fight.”

India ultimately left with the victory, but Japan emerged with something arguably more valuable for a developing cricket nation. Their players demonstrated that the competitive gap need not always be prohibitive, while spectators were being given the tools to understand why every run, wicket and umpire’s gesture mattered.

For a sport seeking new audiences, Tendulkar’s observation captured the process in unusually simple terms: before cricket can conquer a new market, somebody first has to fall in love with their first match.