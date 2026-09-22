National Film Awards 2026 LIVE: Kartik Aaryan lands in Gujarat to take home Best Actor award, ceremony begins soon
National Film Awards 2026 LIVE: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam and more stars will receive awards at the ceremony today.
The stage is set for a significant evening in Indian cinema as the 72nd National Film Awards are set to be presented in Kevadia, Gujarat, on Tuesday. Instituted in 1954, the National Film Awards are among the country's most prestigious honours for cinema, recognising excellence across Feature Films, Non-Feature Films and Writing on Cinema. The awards celebrate filmmaking across languages, regions and formats....Read More
President Droupadi Murmu will present the honours for outstanding achievements in Indian cinema in 2024. The ceremony will start at 3PM and will be streamed live on YouTube.
Kevadia, known for the 182-metre Statue of Unity dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, will host the ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the world's tallest statue on October 31, 2018.
National Film Awards 2026 LIVE: Randeep Hooda arrives in Gujarat
Randeep Hooda won the National Film Award for Best Debut Film of a Director at the 72nd National Film Awards for his biographical drama Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.
The actor arrived at Vadodara Airport to attend the 72nd National Film Awards Ceremony at the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar. He said, "This is my first National Awards... I am very grateful to be a part of these awards..."
National Film Awards 2026 LIVE: When and where to watch
The 72nd National Film Awards will be held outside Delhi for the first time this year. The awards will be presented on Tuesday, September 22, in Gujarat. The ceremony will take place at Ekta Nagar in Kevadia, against the backdrop of the Statue of Unity.
The awards ceremony will begin at 3 pm on September 22. Viewers can watch the ceremony online, as DD National will stream the event live on its YouTube channel from 3 pm onwards.
Kartik Aaryan arrives in Gujarat
Kartik Aaryan visited the Statue of Unity at Kevadia and expressed his excitement about receiving his first National Award on Tuesday.
While addressing the gathering, Kartik Aaryan said, "I have received my first National Award for Chandu Champion. I am truly, incredibly happy—my entire family is overjoyed, and our whole team is thrilled. Reflecting on the journey we began with Chandu Champion and the way this film inspires so many people—especially regarding the Paralympians—I can only express my gratitude to the jury and the entire audience across India for choosing us."
Kartik shares the Best Actor award with legendary actor Mammootty, who won the honour for his performance in the Malayalam horror-thriller film 'Bramayugam'.