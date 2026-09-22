National Film Awards 2026 LIVE: Kartik Aaryan lands in Gujarat to take home Best Actor award, ceremony begins soon

Kartik Aaryan visited the Statue of Unity at Kevadia and expressed his excitement about receiving his first National Award on Tuesday.

While addressing the gathering, Kartik Aaryan said, "I have received my first National Award for Chandu Champion. I am truly, incredibly happy—my entire family is overjoyed, and our whole team is thrilled. Reflecting on the journey we began with Chandu Champion and the way this film inspires so many people—especially regarding the Paralympians—I can only express my gratitude to the jury and the entire audience across India for choosing us."

Kartik shares the Best Actor award with legendary actor Mammootty, who won the honour for his performance in the Malayalam horror-thriller film 'Bramayugam'.