Parineeti Chopra seeks Lord Ganesha's blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja, video calls husband Raghav Chadha during darshan
Ahead of her web series debut, Shaque: Trust No One's release, Parineeti Chopra sought Lord Ganesha's blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja.
Recently, several Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, sought Lord Ganesha’s blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja. Now, ahead of her web series debut, Parineeti Chopra also offered prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja. What caught everyone’s attention was how the actor made sure her husband, Raghav Chadha, could also seek Bappa’s blessings, despite not being there in person.
Parineeti Chopra seeks blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja
On September 21, Parineeti was spotted at Lalbaugcha Raja for Ganpati darshan. During her visit, the actor video-called Raghav so that he could also have darshan and seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings. For her visit, Parineeti opted for a vibrant pink anarkali suit and completed her traditional look with long statement earrings. The actor was seen looking mesmerised as she stood in front of the Ganpati idol at the pandal.
Before Parineeti, Shah Rukh Khan was also spotted seeking Lord Ganesha’s blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja with his family. The actor was accompanied by his manager Pooja Dadlani, wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan. Earlier this week, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone also visited with their family to seek blessings before welcoming their second child. The couple welcomed their second baby girl on September 19. Prithviraj Sukumaran also sought blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja with his family on Monday.
About Parineeti Chopra’s upcoming show
Deep Dive
Shaque: Trust No One is a psychological thriller created by Rensil D’Silva and Siddharth P. Malhotra. The show marks Parineeti’s web series debut and also stars Jennifer Winget, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Soni Razdan, Anup Soni, Sumeet Vyas and Harleen Sethi in key roles. The show follows a mother whose baby goes missing and her nine-year-long search for answers. As she gets closer to the truth, secrets begin to emerge, raising questions about trust, relationships and how well we really know the people closest to us. It is scheduled to release on Netflix on September 24.
Raghav Chadha expressed support for wife Parineeti ahead of the show’s premiere and wrote on Instagram, "So proud of you, Parineeti. I know how much you have given to Shaque, especially through a time that was already very special for us. I have seen the hard work, preparation and dedication that you have put into this role, and it makes me incredibly proud to see you take on something so challenging and different. I have a feeling this one is going to keep people guessing. I can’t wait for everyone to watch it on September 24. Wishing Parineeti and the entire Shaque team all the very best."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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