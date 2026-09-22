Paramount settles lawsuits with California and other states, clears major hurdle for $110 billion Warner Bros merger

Paramount Skydance Corp. has reached a settlement with California and other states suing to block its proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., according to a person familiar with the matter. Entertainment giant Paramount, now renamed Paramount Skydance, is attempting a hostile takeover bid for Warner Bros. Discovery worth $108.4 billion. (Getty Images via AFP)

Settlement talks came to fruition over the weekend after four states that had opposed the terms of a deal outlined with California conceded, said the person, who asked not to be named, discussing confidential negotiations. The settlement, which is expected to be announced later today, paves the way for one of the largest mergers in Hollywood history.

Lawyers for the states worked all night on the agreement, the person said. Four states — Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut and Minnesota — had been holdouts on a possible settlement, but ultimately concluded the expense of the legal battle was not justifiable without California at the helm, the person said.

The states that held out longer did succeed over the past week in securing independent editorial boards for CBS and CNN as part of the deal, the person said.

The terms are said to include a financial penalty if the company fails to deliver on its promise to distribute 30 films per year in theatres.

Discussions included Paramount paying $30 million for each film that falls short of that goal, Bloomberg reported. It could also be forced to sell its stake in Miramax, the studio behind movies such as Pulp Fiction, if it fails to meet the target.

Representatives for Paramount, California, New York, Minnesota and Massachusetts didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

If the final terms are approved, the agreement would spare Paramount from paying Warner Bros. $7 million in late fees per day, which were set to begin on Oct. 1.

Paramount, the parent company of CBS, MTV and other media businesses, announced in February that it was buying Warner Bros. after outbidding rival Netflix Inc. The $110 billion deal will combine two of Hollywood’s most storied movie studios, two major subscription streaming services and two of the largest owners of cable-TV channels.

Although regulators in nearly 70 jurisdictions blessed the acquisition, 12 state attorneys general and the Writers Guild trade union sued to block the merger, saying it would stifle competition for film and cable-TV distribution, raise prices for consumers, and, in the writers’ case, lower their wages. A trial date was set for March.