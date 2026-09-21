Doctor X trailer: When and where to watch Kim Ji Won’s first K-drama in two years in India

South Korean actor Kim Ji Won is returning to k-drama world after two years, since her last show Queen of Tears broke all records. In Doctor X: Mafia in White, the actor steps into the shoes of Gye Soo Jung, a gifted surgeon who appears to have complete control over the operating table but very little interest in fitting into the world around her. A still from Doctor x starring Kim Ji Won.

The first teaser and trailer present her as blunt, fiercely confident and almost impossible to intimidate. But while her surgical skills are not in question, the mystery surrounding her past could be just as important to the story.

What is Doctor X about? Doctor X: Mafia in White is a Korean adaptation of the Japanese medical drama Doctor-X: Surgeon Michiko Daimon. The Korean version takes the basic idea of an exceptionally talented surgeon and places her inside a hospital where ambition, influence and internal politics are just as important as medicine.

Kim Ji Won plays Gye Soo Jung, a surgeon whose extraordinary ability has earned her the name “Doctor X”. She is also referred to as the “mad dog of the operating room”. She is brought to Guseo University Hospital through a doctor-placement agency run by Jang Hee Sook (Lee Jung Eun).

She is not the sort of doctor who appears interested in pleasing her seniors or carefully navigating hospital politics. Her confidence comes from knowing exactly what she can do when she is in an operating room. That attitude, however, puts her at odds with the people running the hospital.

The hospital is headed by Bu Seung Kwon (Son Hyun Joo), while Park Tae Kyung (Kim Woo Seok) is an intern who gets an unexpected opportunity to see her surgical abilities up close.