Hanuman Ansh's team meets Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi as box office collections touch ₹300 crores

The team of Hanuman Ansh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi on Monday, following the film’s remarkable run at the box office. The meeting had director Vishal Chaturvedi, lead actor Shobhinaw Satyaa present too. Amit Shah with the team of Hanuman Ansh

A source tells us, “During the interaction, the Home Minister spoke about Neem Karoli Baba, on whom the film is based upon, with deep respect and shared his knowledge of Indian culture and traditions. He also encouraged the makers to continue bringing stories rooted in India’s spiritual and cultural heritage to the screen. Vishal was joined by producer Mahaveer Jain, who told Shah about their upcoming collaboration, RamBola, based on the life and legacy of Goswami Tulsidas.”

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RamBola, which was announced earlier this month, will be written and directed by Vishal and co-produced by Mahaveer.