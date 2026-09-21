New Delhi, An 11-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a tailor at his shop in north Delhi's Sadar Bazaar area after he allegedly tied her to a chair, gagged her and threatened her with a pair of scissors when she tried to raise an alarm, officials said on Monday. Delhi tailor allegedly sexually assaults 11-yr-old, gags and threatens her with scissors

A PCR call regarding the alleged sexual assault was received on the night of September 16, following which teams from Sadar Bazaar police station, along with ACPs of Sadar Bazaar and the Women Police Station, reached the spot, they said.

According to police, the minor had stepped out of her house around 11 pm to purchase stationery when the accused, Maqsood, allegedly lured her into his neighbourhood tailoring shop, restrained her and sexually assaulted her.

A neighbour said the girl had told her family that she was going to a nearby shop before the incident.

"Her mother told her not to go out late but she said I am going to my uncle's shop which is close to the house. As she was going to the shop, the accused pulled her from her hand. Her mother started looking for her when she did not return home," the neighbour said.

Another neighbour, Mohammad Iqbal Qureshi, alleged that the tailor gagged the girl's mouth and threatened her with a pair of scissors to prevent her from raising an alarm.

He further alleged that the accused threatened the girl, saying that if she shouted, he would stab her in the stomach with a scissor.

Another neighbour, Mujamil Qureshi, said the girl's mother had been searching for her and had asked another neighbour to keep an eye out for her.

"We got to know that the tailor had tied her hands and gagged her mouth. Her mother was searching for her and she had an intuition that her daughter was nearby. Meanwhile she had told a neighbour to keep an eye for her," he said.

Mujamil alleged that when the accused pushed the girl out of the shop after the area became deserted, a neighbour spotted her and alerted her mother. The girl subsequently narrated the incident to her family, he said.

He claimed that the girl had remained inside the shop for around one to one-and-a-half hours and that the accused had been operating his tailoring shop in the locality for around 15 years.

A case was registered at the Women Police Station of North District under relevant sections of law, police said.

The accused was arrested and sent to judicial custody on the same day, they added.

Police are investigating the allegations and further proceedings are underway.

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