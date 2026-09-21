I thought bigger handbags would make life easier. Here’s when I choose a tote, shoulder bag or crossbody

I kept buying the wrong handbags. Here’s which one I choose for each day By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less I have made the same handbag mistake more than once. I would see a spacious tote, imagine everything I could possibly need fitting inside it and think, “This is the practical bag I need”. Then I would actually start carrying it and realise there was another problem I had completely ignored: the bag itself had weight. A large handbag can look wonderfully useful when it is sitting on a shelf. Once you add a laptop, charger, water bottle, makeup pouch and all the other little things that somehow find their way into my bag, that spaciousness can turn into bulk very quickly. I have also made the opposite mistake. I have fallen for small handbags because they looked cute, only to realise that being able to fit my phone and lipstick does not necessarily make a bag useful to me. My DailyObjects Idyll tote is one of the exceptions I keep reaching for because it combines the capacity I need for work with useful compartments. I can carry my laptop, notebook, charger, water bottle, makeup pouch, wallet, phone and the inevitable collection of receipts and small things without everything disappearing into one giant compartment. That experience has made me realise something: I don't actually need a huge bag every day. I need the right amount of bag for the day I am having. And I have learnt that lesson at both ends. My handbag mistakes taught me more than the trend cycle did For a while, I thought my handbag problem was simply that I had not found the right size. Then I realised I had been making different mistakes with different bags. I have bought spacious totes thinking, “Look at everything I can fit in here”, without considering how heavy and bulky the bag itself would feel once I started carrying it. I have also liked tiny handbags because they looked great with an outfit, only to discover that their practicality ended where the phone and a few essentials began. So my handbag rule has become more specific. Capacity matters. Weight matters. Organisation matters. But so does whether I will actually want to carry the bag with the clothes I wear. That is why I now think about totes, shoulder bags, and crossbody bags by the day, rather than simply choosing whichever silhouette happens to be trending. A tote is great when I actually have a lot to carry I used to think that bigger automatically meant better. Now I think about what I am realistically carrying before choosing one. A tote makes sense for my workdays because I may need my laptop, notebook, charger, water bottle and several smaller essentials. But I have learnt to pay attention to the tote's own weight and construction too. There is no point buying an enormous bag for its capacity if the empty bag already feels substantial. For me, organisation matters almost as much as capacity. My DailyObjects Idyll works because it does not simply give me one enormous space. The compartments and pockets make it easier to find what I have packed, which matters when I am carrying a lot.

The tote weight trap This is something I now check before getting excited about a spacious tote. Check the empty weight of the bag. A large tote that feels manageable on its own can become surprisingly heavy once you add a laptop, charger, bottle and everything else you carry. If the bag is already weighty before you put anything inside, its impressive capacity may not be much of an advantage for everyday use. What I would look for in a tote Enough room for the things I genuinely carry

A dedicated laptop section if I need one

Useful internal or external pockets

A comfortable shoulder or hand-carry option

A manageable empty weight

A shape that does not become awkward when full The mistake I would avoid Don't buy a giant tote simply because you could fit more into it. A bigger bag often encourages me to carry more, too. If I am only going out for a few hours, all that extra capacity can become unnecessary weight. Choose a tote when the contents of your day genuinely need one. A shoulder bag is my relaxed day-out bag This is where I think shoulder bags make much more sense than people sometimes give them credit for. If I am going for brunch, meeting someone for lunch, heading out for a relaxed day or simply don't need to carry my entire work life with me, I don't want a massive tote hanging off my shoulder. A shoulder bag gives me enough room for the essentials while still feeling like part of the outfit. I would mentally pack mine with the basics: phone, wallet, keys, sunglasses, a few beauty essentials and perhaps a small notebook, rather than trying to recreate my work bag inside it. This is also where I am more willing to choose a bag because I genuinely like how it looks. A shoulder bag can add something to an outfit without needing to be the most practical object I own. My experience with smaller handbags has taught me, however, that there is a line between compact and impractical. I love the look of smaller bags, but if I cannot fit the things I actually need, they quickly become bags I admire rather than bags I use.

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What I would look for in a shoulder bag Enough room for my everyday essentials

A comfortable strap

A shape that works with the outfit

Easy access to frequently used items

Enough structure to hold its shape without becoming unnecessarily heavy The mistake I would avoid Don't choose a shoulder bag purely because it looks beautiful in a photograph. Think about what you carry on a normal short outing. If the answer is only the essentials, a smaller shoulder bag can be exactly right. If you routinely carry a water bottle, large wallet, camera or other bulky items, you may outgrow it quickly. Choose a shoulder bag when you want your handbag to complement a relaxed outfit without carrying everything you own. A crossbody is for days when I don't want my bag getting in the way This is probably the easiest category for me to understand. If I am going for a walk, working out, heading somewhere I will be moving around a lot or going on a serious shopping mission, I want my hands free. A crossbody keeps the bag close to me without requiring me to constantly adjust it or hold it. That matters much more when I am walking around for a long time or carrying shopping bags in both hands. It is also why I like the idea of a crossbody for travel and other situations where movement matters more than making the handbag the star of the outfit. For a workout or walk, I would keep it particularly minimal: phone, keys, cards and perhaps a few tiny essentials. For hardcore shopping, the calculation changes slightly because I want something compact enough not to get in my way while I am browsing, picking things up and carrying purchases.

What I would look for in a crossbody A secure strap

A compact but useful interior

Easy access to my phone and cards

A comfortable fit across the body

A shape that stays close rather than swinging around

Enough room for the essentials without tempting me to overpack The mistake I would avoid Don't assume a crossbody is automatically the best everyday bag just because it is convenient. Some are too small for what you carry. Others are designed so casually that they don't work with outfits or occasions where you want something more polished. Choose a crossbody when freedom of movement matters more than maximum capacity. The handbag rule I now follow I no longer ask myself, Which bag is the most spacious? I ask: What am I actually doing today? If I am working and carrying a laptop, notebook, charger and water bottle, I want a tote. If I am going for brunch or a short, relaxed outing with just my essentials, I want a shoulder bag. If I am walking, working out, travelling around or shopping until I have somehow visited every store in the building, I want a crossbody. That sounds obvious, but I think this is exactly where I went wrong with some of my handbag purchases. I was choosing the bag first and figuring out its purpose later. Now I try to do the opposite. Before buying a spacious tote, check these five things A big bag can be genuinely useful, but I would check these before buying one simply because it looks roomy. 1. Empty weight How heavy is the bag before you put anything in it? 2. What you actually carry Don't shop according to an imaginary version of yourself who carries a camera, three books and an entire beauty kit every day. 3. Organisation A huge single compartment can become a black hole. Pockets and sections can make the same amount of storage much more usable. 4. Carrying comfort Check whether the handles or shoulder straps will still feel comfortable when the bag is full. 5. Your wardrobe A practical bag that clashes with most of your clothes may still spend more time sitting in your wardrobe than on your shoulder. Tote vs shoulder bag vs crossbody at a glance:

Bag type I would choose it for What I like about it What to watch out for Tote Work, office, heavy everyday carry Maximum capacity and organisation Empty weight and bulk Shoulder bag Brunch, lunch, relaxed outings Polished but not overly formal Limited capacity Crossbody Walks, workouts, travel, shopping Hands-free movement Can be too small or too casual

So, which handbag should you actually buy? I don't think everyone needs to own every type of handbag. I think it makes more sense to identify the problem your current bag is failing to solve. If you are constantly carrying a laptop and several essentials, start with a tote, but check its empty weight before getting seduced by its enormous capacity. If your work bag feels excessive the moment you leave the office, a shoulder bag could make more sense for shorter outings. And if you are tired of holding your handbag while walking, shopping or moving around, a crossbody solves a completely different problem: it gets out of your way. My own handbag collection has made me realise that capacity, comfort and style are three separate things. The biggest bag isn't necessarily the most useful one, and the smallest one isn't necessarily the most stylish choice for your actual life. The best handbag is usually the one that fits the day, not the one that looks most impressive when you are buying it. Similar stories for you: 7 Handbags every woman should have in her wardrobe Hosting Ganpati at home? 8 Comfortable 4.7-rated kurta sets under ₹1,500 5 Budget-friendly running shoes under ₹2,000 ideal for beginners; My fav brands

Tote vs shoulder vs crossbody bags: FAQs Which bag is best for work: tote, shoulder or crossbody? A tote is usually the most practical choice for work because it can fit a laptop, notebook, charger and other essentials. Can one handbag do everything? Not always. Many people find it more useful to have different bags for work, outings and travel instead of relying on a single style. Are shoulder bags practical for everyday use? Yes, provided they have enough space for your daily essentials. They can balance style and practicality well. Are crossbody bags better for travel? Crossbody bags are often more comfortable for travel because they keep your hands free and distribute weight more evenly.