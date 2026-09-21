Did you know pain can persist long after an injury has healed physically? Physician explains the nervous system link
Sometimes injuries can hurt long after they have healed. Dr Sood explains that this has more to do with your nervous system than physiological tissue healing.
Have you ever suffered a serious injury that healed physically, only to find that the area still hurts when you touch it or feels unusually sensitive during certain movements? While it may seem like the injury has not healed completely, the lingering pain could have less to do with the original wound and more to do with how your nervous system is processing pain.
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Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, is breaking down why pain can sometimes linger long after an injury has physically healed. In an Instagram video shared on September 20, the physician explains, “Pain does not always follow the same timeline as tissue healing. In some people, the original injury improves while the nervous system remains unusually sensitive, allowing pain to persist even when tissue damage is no longer the main driver.”
Why does pain persist?
According to Dr Sood, the nervous system can become increasingly sensitive following an injury, causing nerve cells to become more responsive and send stronger pain signals to the brain. As a result, pain can sometimes persist even after the injured tissue has healed.
He explains, “The nervous system can become more responsive. Central sensitisation refers to increased responsiveness of pain-processing neurons in the brain and spinal cord. Sustained pain signals can strengthen communication between these neurons, making them easier to activate.”
Amplified pain signals
The physician also points out that while pain signals may become amplified, the body’s natural systems for dampening or inhibiting these signals can become less effective. With the brain receiving stronger pain signals while its built-in “braking system” is not working as efficiently, the sensation of pain can feel more intense and persistent.
Dr Sood highlights, “Glutamate and NMDA receptors can increase neuronal excitability, while inhibitory systems involving GABA and glycine may become less effective. Think of it as stronger amplification with weaker brakes.”
Harmless sensations may feel painful
When pain signals become amplified and the body’s inhibitory signals are less effective, it can result in conditions where the nervous system becomes increasingly sensitive to pain. As a result, even routine, everyday activities that would normally be harmless and painless may trigger discomfort or pain.
Dr Sood elaborates, “Normally harmless sensations may start hurting. Central sensitisation can contribute to hyperalgesia, where painful stimuli hurt more than expected, and allodynia, where normally harmless sensations like light touch or clothing become painful.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Dr Kunal Sood, MD, is a double board-certified physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine. He did his residency and fellowship in anesthesiology at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, followed by a one-year fellowship in interventional pain medicine. He later became the Medical Director of the office in Germantown, Maryland.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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