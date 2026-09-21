Got leftover potato peels? Turn them into flavour-packed, air-fried crisps using chef Sanjeev Kapoor's recipe
You don't have to let those potato peels go to waste! Turn them into deliciously crispy treats using this simple recipe by chef Sanjeev Kapoor and an air fryer.
Remember those school art classes where you were encouraged to turn everyday waste into something creative? The same best-out-of-waste approach can find a place in your kitchen, too. Instead of automatically tossing vegetable peels and other scraps into the bin, you can get creative and repurpose them into something delicious. Potato peels, for instance, can be transformed into a crunchy, masala-packed snack with just a few ingredients and an air fryer.
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Celebrity chef and Khana Khazana host Sanjeev Kapoor has shared a clever recipe for turning leftover potato peels into crispy, flavour-packed bites instead of simply tossing them in the bin. On his website, the chef breaks down the recipe with a step-by-step method and a complete list of ingredients needed to whip up the crunchy snack at home.
Check out the full recipe below!
Ingredients
- 4 to 5 medium potatoes
- Oil, for spraying
- ½ teaspoon red chilli powder
- ½ teaspoon chaat masala
- ¼ teaspoon garam masala powder
- ½ teaspoon cumin powder
- ½ teaspoon coriander powder
- Salt, to taste
Method
- Preheat the air fryer to 160°C for eight minutes.
- Peel the potatoes, keeping the peels aside for the recipe. The peeled potatoes can be reserved and used to prepare another dish.
- Place the potato peels in a bowl of water and wash them thoroughly to remove any dirt or residue. Drain the water completely once the peels are clean.
- Spread the washed peels over a clean kitchen towel and pat them dry thoroughly. Make sure to remove as much moisture as possible, as this will help the peels turn crisp in the air fryer.
- Transfer the dry potato peels to a large bowl and spray them lightly with oil. Add the red chilli powder, chaat masala, garam masala powder, cumin powder, coriander powder and salt. Toss everything together until the peels are evenly coated with the spices.
- Lightly spray the air fryer basket with oil and arrange the seasoned potato peels in a single layer, making sure not to overcrowd the basket. Place the basket in the air fryer and cook at 160°C for 15 minutes, shaking the basket halfway through to ensure the peels cook evenly.
- Once the peels are crisp and golden, carefully remove the basket from the air fryer and allow the crisps to cool for a few minutes. Transfer them to a serving bowl and serve immediately for the best texture.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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