Nita Ambani's captivating silk saree and diamond jewels from family festivities with Mukesh Ambani steal the show. Pics
Nita Ambani turned heads at a family celebration in a beautiful beige-and-gold saree, showcasing intricate embroidery and luxurious diamond jewellery.
New pictures of Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani attending a family celebration are circulating on social media. For the occasion, the power couple twinned in stylish, elegant beige-and-gold traditional attire. Let's decode what Nita Ambani — businesswoman, philanthropist, and chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation — wore. Also Read | This 69-year-old marathon runner started running at 60 and now has 45 podium finishes: ‘Fitness is a way of life for me’
A golden moment
After dazzling the internet in a rich green saree, beautifully accentuated with a massive emerald-and-diamond necklace, to pay homage to Lord Ganpati during her family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Nita Ambani picked a beige-and-gold number from her massive collection of swoon-worthy garments.
The six yards of elegance features a beige base, accentuated with intricate fabric embroidery in golden threads. The brocade work is elevated by broad borders, intricately decorated with lace and floral hand embroidery. Nita Ambani wore the drape in a traditional style, allowing the pallu to fall elegantly from her shoulders to showcase the intricate embroidery.
The styling
Nita Ambani wore the rich silk saree with an equally gorgeous blouse. It features delicate gold jaali embroidery done on a see-through net base. The scoop neckline, half-length sleeves, cropped hem, and tailored fit further elevate the look. She exuded timeless royalty in the traditional ensemble.
The accessories
The real showstopper of Nita Ambani's look was her jewellery pieces from her extensive personal collection, which often become the talk of the town. Nita Ambani paired her chic silk saree with a dramatic necklace crafted from priceless diamonds. Surrounded by elaborate diamond work, a massive diamond pendant sits, which glows perfectly.
Nita Ambani elevated it further by wearing matching earrings set with boulder-sized diamonds, a massive diamond ring, and bangles embellished with stunning diamonds. A stylish mini handbag, intricately embroidered, rounds off the look.
The glam
To give the finishing touches, Nita Ambani kept her glam striking yet minimal with winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-adorned lashes, darkened brows, glossy pink lip shade, rouged cheekbones, and a dainty bindi. Lastly, for her hair, she chose to let it loose, styled in a side parting and soft waves.
About Nita Ambani
Nita Ambani is the founder and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation and Dhirubhai Ambani International School. She also serves on the board of Reliance Industries. She is an educationist, philanthropist, businesswoman, patron of arts and sports, and champion of women's and children’s rights.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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