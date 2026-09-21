Quote of the day by Kareena Kapoor: ‘Talent is key. Being consistent and humble is important. And always be proud…’
Kareena Kapoor's quote reminds us that talent and consistency are the keys to success, while humility helps keep one grounded as one grows.
In the land of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor needs no introduction. She has ruled the screens and our hearts for over two and a half decades, starring as the leading lady in Hindi films across genres. She has won numerous accolades and remains as sought after today as ever.
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On September 21 this year, Kareena Kapoor turns 46. Marking the occasion, today’s quote is an excerpt from her 2022 interview with Filmfare, where she stated, “Talent is key. Being consistent and humble is important. And always be proud of your accomplishments as well as your failures.”
What is the meaning of Kareena Kapoor’s quote?
In the interview, Kareena Kapoor was asked what her main takeaway has been after working in the Hindi film industry for more than two decades. In response, the actor stated that for her, it all boils down to talent. That is the key that ultimately unlocked doors. However, that is not the only thing one should focus on.
Along with talent, one also needs to work on being consistent. In an industry as massive as Bollywood, having the ability to deliver time and time again is what allows one to ride the wave of success without crashing often.
And finally, it is humility that keeps goodwill alive and allows one to thrive. No matter where a person works or what role they perform, success and failures come hand in hand. The actor stated that it is important to acknowledge both and take them in stride.
What is the relevance of Kareena Kapoor’s quote?
While the quote expresses Kareena Kapoor’s takeaway after being one of the most successful stars of Bollywood across decades, the words bear weight for people from all walks of life. The importance of talent should not be understated, but it cannot thrive without consistency in a working individual’s world.
It is the rigorous act of doing what one does best wholeheartedly again and again that allows one’s talent the best shot at shining through the crowd. While it is important to note that there are other factors at play, from socio-economic status to personal and professional connections, when all things are said and done, and one has their foot in the door, it is their talent and consistency that determine if they will leave their mark.
And ultimately, humility is a lesson that can be learned at any age, allowing one to take pride in one's work without being carried away by hubris.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More