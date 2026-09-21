Quote of the day by Kareena Kapoor: ‘Talent is key. Being consistent and humble is important. And always be proud…’

In the interview, Kareena Kapoor was asked what her main takeaway has been after working in the Hindi film industry for more than two decades. In response, the actor stated that for her, it all boils down to talent. That is the key that ultimately unlocked doors. However, that is not the only thing one should focus on.

On September 21 this year, Kareena Kapoor turns 46. Marking the occasion, today’s quote is an excerpt from her 2022 interview with Filmfare , where she stated, “Talent is key. Being consistent and humble is important. And always be proud of your accomplishments as well as your failures.”

In the land of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor needs no introduction. She has ruled the screens and our hearts for over two and a half decades, starring as the leading lady in Hindi films across genres. She has won numerous accolades and remains as sought after today as ever.

Along with talent, one also needs to work on being consistent. In an industry as massive as Bollywood, having the ability to deliver time and time again is what allows one to ride the wave of success without crashing often.

And finally, it is humility that keeps goodwill alive and allows one to thrive. No matter where a person works or what role they perform, success and failures come hand in hand. The actor stated that it is important to acknowledge both and take them in stride.

What is the relevance of Kareena Kapoor’s quote? While the quote expresses Kareena Kapoor’s takeaway after being one of the most successful stars of Bollywood across decades, the words bear weight for people from all walks of life. The importance of talent should not be understated, but it cannot thrive without consistency in a working individual’s world.

It is the rigorous act of doing what one does best wholeheartedly again and again that allows one’s talent the best shot at shining through the crowd. While it is important to note that there are other factors at play, from socio-economic status to personal and professional connections, when all things are said and done, and one has their foot in the door, it is their talent and consistency that determine if they will leave their mark.

And ultimately, humility is a lesson that can be learned at any age, allowing one to take pride in one's work without being carried away by hubris.