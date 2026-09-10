Ready for your Bollywood debut? 15 ChatGPT prompts to give your photos a ’90s retro makeover

The Bollywood sentimentality lives on through the vivid, retro images of a chiffon saree billowing in the winds of Switzerland, a poignant farewell at a railway station or lovers running through endless mustard fields. ChatGPT lets you use image-generation tools and custom prompts to transport your modern photographs back into nostalgic Bollywood film scenes. (Photo: Adobe Illustrator)

Now, ChatGPT can take that nostalgia a step further by putting you inside it.

The latest image-generation tools of ChatGPT allow users to upload a picture of themselves from the 21st century and, through detailed prompts, transport it back to the 20th century.