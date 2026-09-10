Ready for your Bollywood debut? 15 ChatGPT prompts to give your photos a ’90s retro makeover
The latest image-generation tools of ChatGPT allow users to upload a picture of themselves from the 21st century and transport it back to the 20th century.
The Bollywood sentimentality lives on through the vivid, retro images of a chiffon saree billowing in the winds of Switzerland, a poignant farewell at a railway station or lovers running through endless mustard fields.
Now, ChatGPT can take that nostalgia a step further by putting you inside it.
The latest image-generation tools of ChatGPT allow users to upload a picture of themselves from the 21st century and, through detailed prompts, transport it back to the 20th century.
Deep Dive
Also Read: ChatGPT ’80s photo trend: 5 prompts to create retro Kerala-style images
Your guide to the time machine
Open ChatGPT: Go to ChatGPT and select the ‘images’ option to access the image-generation feature
Upload your photograph: Choose a high-resolution picture where your face is clearly visible
Describe your vision: Type a detailed prompt explaining the transformation you want
Use the prompts below: Copy-paste any of the 15 prompts below and customise the details.
Also Read: Want a 1980s photo of yourself? Try these ChatGPT prompts for Instagram’s latest AI trend
Prompts for various styles
1. Classic 90s Bollywood portrait
Transform my photo into an authentic mid-1990s Bollywood portrait with era-appropriate Indian styling, warm studio lighting, soft-focus photography, muted colours and subtle 35mm film grain.
2. Bollywood cassette cover
Turn my photo into the cover of a fictional 1995 Bollywood music cassette with dramatic styling, saturated colours, airbrushed highlights, bold Devanagari typography and vintage printed packaging.
3. Authentic 90s wedding portrait
Reimagine my photo as a glamorous 1997 Bollywood wedding portrait with rich traditional attire, jewellery, marigold décor, golden lighting and soft-focus analogue film photography.
4. PCO/STD booth scene
Place me inside a 1990s Indian STD/PCO booth, speaking on a corded landline, surrounded by handwritten rate charts, telephone directories and fluorescent lighting with nostalgic 35mm grain.
Also Read: Obsessed with 1980s AI photo trend? 5 more viral ChatGPT styles to try and prompts to use
5. 90s family photo album page
Create an old Indian family album page featuring six different 1990s photographs of me, complete with handwritten dates, faded prints, uneven layouts and authentic analogue imperfections.
6. 90s photobooth strip
Turn my photo into a four-frame Indian photobooth strip from 1998, with playful expressions, harsh flash, soft focus and faded analogue print texture.
7. Bollywood MTV era (Y2K)
Transform my photo into a glossy 2002 Bollywood MTV promo still with funky fashion, colourful studio lights, dramatic poses and iconic early-2000s Bollywood styling.
8. Bollywood monsoon song
Recreate my photo as a rain-soaked Bollywood song sequence with dramatic wind, flowing clothes, dreamy lighting, saturated colours and cinematic 35mm texture.
9. Bollywood fan poster
Turn my photo into a handmade Bollywood fan poster from 2000 with glitter, stars, cut-out lettering, handwritten Hindi messages and vibrant nostalgic colours.
10. Kashmir houseboat romance
Place me on a traditional Kashmiri houseboat surrounded by misty mountains, calm waters, flowers and soft golden lighting in a dreamy 90s Bollywood romance set-up.
11. Bollywood haveli drama
Reimagine my photo inside a grand North Indian haveli with carved balconies, courtyards, traditional outfits, warm afternoon sunlight and the lavish feel of a 90s family drama.
12. Shimla Mall Road
Transform my photo into a romantic Bollywood scene on Shimla’s Mall Road with colonial buildings, misty weather, winter fashion and soft analogue film colours.
13. Mustard fields in Punjab
Place me in endless mustard fields in Punjab wearing vibrant 90s Bollywood clothing, with golden-hour sunlight, a gentle breeze and sweeping romantic cinematography.
14. Yellow taxi in Mumbai
Recreate my photo beside a classic yellow-and-black Mumbai taxi on a bustling 90s street, with monsoon skies, vintage city vibes and grainy Bollywood film photography.
15. The iconic dupatta moment
Create a quintessential 90s Bollywood frame where my dupatta catches dramatically in the wind, surrounded by lush greenery, golden sunlight, dreamy soft focus and nostalgic 35mm film grain.
From mustard fields to monsoon songs, these prompts turn everyday photographs into little Bollywood time capsules. Add your own details, experiment with the settings and see which version of the ’90s feels most like yours!
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