Obsessed with 1980s AI photo trend? 5 more viral ChatGPT styles to try and prompts to use

If your social media feed was flooded with nostalgic flash portraits, you know how massive the 1980s AI photo trend became. Now, users are leveraging ChatGPT's latest image-generation prompts to unlock fresh viral aesthetics. From wanderlust and underwater photos to dramatic Luxe collage shots, here are five trending ChatGPT visual templates you can try using simple, ready-to-use text prompts. AI images in different styles created using ChatGPT. (ChatGPT)

Here are the prompts for the 5 different styles to try #1: Anime: Create a trending anime art style image from the uploaded subject. Use confident line-work with slight variation and minimal cel shading using flat shadow shapes. Use bright, saturated colors and clean graphic lighting. The style is defined by exaggerated, cartoonish character proportions featuring highly expressive, simplistic facial features that allow for immense emotional range, with highly varied stretched anatomy. Transform the environment into a slightly warped space with playful perspective distortion and simplified objects. Composition and tone should be energetic, lively, and comedic in a fully stylized, non-realistic world.

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#2: Underwater: Create an extreme close-up underwater portrait after the subject has just jumped into a swimming pool or clear shallow water. Keep the mood calm, weightless, and ethereal, emphasizing light reflections. No struggle or urgency.

#3: Luxe Collage: Use the main subject in this image to create a 9:16 image of a warm-toned layered, overlapping photo collage. Golden hour lighting, soft shadows, cozy mood, burgundy, luxe, embroidered indian clothing, gold accessories. Collage with close-ups (eyes, lips, side profile), floral elements (beige/orange lilies). Soft glam, aesthetic social media style, high detail, shallow depth, ultra-realistic, 4K.