India’s critical minerals challenge is no longer about resources, it’s about supply-chain security

India’s growing focus on critical minerals is often discussed in terms of resources, exploration and mining. But possessing deposits of strategically important minerals is only one part of the equation. The larger challenge is whether India can build the processing, refining and manufacturing capabilities needed to turn those resources into materials that power modern industries. EV (Shutterstock)

This distinction is becoming increasingly important as economies compete for secure supplies of minerals required for electric vehicles, renewable energy, electronics, defence equipment and advanced manufacturing. Having resources underground does not automatically translate into supply security. If processing and manufacturing remain concentrated elsewhere, a country can still remain vulnerable to external disruptions even when the raw material is available domestically.

Rare earth elements illustrate this challenge particularly clearly. Materials such as neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium are essential to the production of high-performance permanent magnets, which are used in electric motors, wind turbines, industrial machinery and several strategic applications. The growing demand for these technologies means that the ability to access and process rare earths is becoming increasingly important to industrial competitiveness.

For India, therefore, the objective cannot simply be to extract more minerals. It must be to develop a broader value chain that connects exploration and extraction with separation, refining, metal and alloy production, component manufacturing and recycling. Each stage adds value, creates industrial capabilities and determines how much of the economic benefit remains within the country.

This is also where the concept of supply-chain resilience becomes important. Recent disruptions to global trade have demonstrated how quickly shortages, geopolitical tensions, transportation problems and unexpected events can affect industries that depend heavily on international suppliers. Companies are consequently looking beyond the lowest-cost source of materials and paying greater attention to reliability and diversification.

Building domestic capabilities can reduce some of these vulnerabilities, but creating an integrated industrial ecosystem is a complex task. It requires investment in technology, infrastructure, skilled workers and research, alongside policies that encourage companies to establish commercially viable operations. Government support can help create the conditions for investment, but long-term strategic value ultimately depends on whether those investments result in productive capacity.

The private sector has an important role to play in this process. Businesses can bring capital, technical expertise and operational experience to areas that require sustained investment and commercial discipline. At the same time, collaboration between private companies, government institutions, research organisations and technology providers can help shorten the journey from resource discovery to industrial application.

The experience of many companies in this sector reflects this broader shift towards building capabilities further down the rare-earth value chain, including efforts around domestic permanent-magnet manufacturing. Its highlights how technology partnerships and private investment can contribute to developing processing and manufacturing capacity within India.

Technology partnerships, however, should be viewed as a means of accelerating domestic capability rather than an alternative to building it. The long-term objective should be to develop an ecosystem in which Indian companies can increasingly operate, maintain and expand critical technologies locally. This would create greater resilience while also developing expertise that can support future industrial applications.

Another important part of the equation is recycling. Critical minerals cannot be treated purely as resources that are extracted, consumed and eventually discarded. Manufacturing waste, end-of-life products and other secondary sources can potentially become valuable inputs. Recovering rare-earth materials from waste and developing recycling systems can reduce pressure on primary resources while creating another layer of supply security.

This circular approach could become particularly significant as the number of electric vehicles, renewable-energy installations and other technologies using permanent magnets increases. The materials contained within products already in circulation represent a potential resource base that will become more important over time. Developing the ability to recover and reuse these materials can, therefore, complement mining rather than compete with it.

The broader opportunity extends beyond supply security. Developing critical-mineral processing and manufacturing capabilities can help India capture greater value from its natural resources, create specialised industrial jobs and strengthen domestic manufacturing. Instead of exporting raw materials and importing finished products, India can seek to participate in more stages of the production process.

This shift is consistent with a wider transformation in India's industrial ambitions. Manufacturing competitiveness is increasingly determined not only by access to resources, but by the ability to convert those resources into high-value products efficiently and reliably. Critical minerals offer an important test of whether India can make that transition.

The challenge ahead is not simply to find more resources. It is to connect resources with technology, investment, manufacturing expertise and recycling infrastructure. If these elements develop together, India can build supply chains that are more resilient, create greater domestic value and support industries that will shape the country's next phase of economic growth.

Ultimately, the strategic importance of critical minerals lies not only beneath the ground but across the entire journey from mineral to material to finished product. India's ability to strengthen every link in that chain could determine how effectively it turns resource potential into long-term industrial capability.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Praveen Choudhary, founder, Nexon Geochem Private Limited.