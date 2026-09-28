India schedule at Asian Games 2026 Day 11: Gulveer, Sable chase 5000m glory as shooters and boxers fuel medal push

India will enter another medal-heavy day at the Asian Games 2026 on Tuesday, September 29, with shooting opening the programme before boxing and athletics take over later in the day. Gulveer Singh will be seen competing in men's 5000m final on Day 11. (PTI)

The trap shooters will provide India's first medal opportunities, with the men's and women's team competitions concluding alongside the final round of individual qualification. Neeru, Manisha Keer and Aashima Ahlawat will compete in the women's event, while Kynan Chenai, Ahvar Rizvi and Shapath Bharadwaj will represent India in the men's competition.

Three Indian boxers are also scheduled for semifinal bouts. Parveen faces China's Li Shu in the women's 65kg category, Ankush takes on Uzbekistan's Erkinboev Fazliddin in the men's 80kg, while Narender meets Kazakhstan's Oralbay Aibek in the men's +90kg division.