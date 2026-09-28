Elizabeth Holmes posts strange message from jail ahead of documentary release: ‘I am fighting to…’

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, currently serving an 11-year prison sentence for fraudulent activities, shared an enigmatic post on X platform before her transfer to a halfway house facility and the forthcoming release of a documentary titled You Can See Everything, from Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim. Elizabeth Holmes, currently serving 11 years for fraudulent activities, posted an update on X before transitioning to a halfway house. (X/Elizabeth Holmes)

Holmes has maintained an active presence on X following her 2022 sentencing, with assistance from her social media management team. Her profile biography states “mostly my words, posted by others.” It now appears that the entrepreneur, convicted fraudster, and subject of documentary films will be personally authoring and publishing certain communications herself.

Elizabeth Holmes says ‘I was silenced for a long time’ In a post on X, she said she was "silenced for a long time ... and then imprisoned."

"I am fighting to prove my innocence and come home to my babies and the love of my life. I have now been imprisoned for 1,216 endless days and nights. During that time, as we fight for freedom, my loved ones have helped manage my account.

“Billy (her husband) is one of the people carrying that responsibility for me. He fights fiercely for me and our family. I love him beyond space and time. Starting now, all posts in my own words will be marked -EAH. Posts without that signature are from the team managing this account.”

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