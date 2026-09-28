Caleb Flynn's American Idol clip discussing wife resurfaces amid murder trial, ‘And I promise you, if my…’

A video featuring Caleb Flynn discussing his wife during his American Idol appearance has emerged during his current legal proceedings related to the alleged murder of his wife, Ashley Flynn, a charge he continues to deny. Amid his murder trial for allegedly killing wife Ashley, Caleb Flynn's American Idol audition video has surfaced. (X/@901Lulu)

The couple shared two daughters, both of whom were present in the home on February 16th when Caleb stated that an intruder entered and fatally shot Ashley. However, within days of this incident, law enforcement took Caleb into custody following reported discrepancies in his account of events.

Caleb Flynn murder trial During the trial, his daughters will have the opportunity to testify from behind a protective partition, despite strong pushback from their father and his legal team, who had advocated for the girls to give their testimony in open court. Caleb has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge.

His attorney has cautioned against jumping to conclusions, with defense counsel Emily Smith explaining to the jury that “at times, Caleb said ugly, hurtful, selfish things about his wife”, but she emphasized that her client isn't being prosecuted for “being bad husband.”

Also Read: Caleb Flynn and Alleigha Botner affair timeline: Stunning details revealed about matching tattoos

Caleb Flynn's video from American Idol 2013 resurfaces As the murder trial continues, a video from American Idol 2013 featuring Caleb Flynn discussing his wife has resurfaced.

He gave an audition for American Idol three years after tying the knot with Ashley.

During his confessional, he opened up about his feelings: “I love my wife more than anything. She is very, very pretty, just, woof, I love her. But you know, I’m just a normal person.”