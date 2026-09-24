Alleigha Botner, Caleb Flynn's mistress, faces huge backlash after Ashley Flynn murder trial testimony: ‘Awful person’

Many also called for Botner to be arrested and tried with Flynn, the former American Idol contestant, who now stands accused of his wife's murder.

Alleigha Botner, Caleb Flynn 's mistress, took the stand in the Ashley Flynn murder trial on September 23. Parts of her testimony went viral on social media and sparked massive backlash.

In the videos circulated online, Botner could be heard speaking about the ‘awful things’ said about Ashley by Flynn and herself.

Her testimony led many to slam Botner with others blamed her in part for Ashley's murder.

Alleigha Botner faces backlash over testimony One person remarked, sharing Botner's testimony “It has been a long time since I’ve hated a witness in a trial, but that time has ended. Alleigha is asked about some of the names that Caleb called Ashley Flynn, and admits she did too. They are so awful, you just need to watch, because I won’t write that about Ashley. Alleigha Botner is an awful person, and I hope she never recovers from this.”

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Another added “This mistress felt validated and special every single time Caleb expressed his deep-seated anger and disgust toward his own wife, the mother of his children. In her sick and twisted mind, his hatred for Ashley meant he loved HER. That he was choosing HER. The more he degraded his wife, the better she felt. The more he talked about wanting Ashley dead, the more she felt chosen. It didn’t disgust her. It was exactly what she wanted and needed to hear. And Caleb? He became conditioned to it. The more hatred he expressed toward his wife, the more validation he received from his mistress. They weren’t just having an affair. They were feeding each other’s resentment, and Ashley was the target.”

Yet another said “There had better be a REALLY good reason for not charging this Alleigha Botner.” Another echoed the calls for arrest and said “ARREST Alleigha Botner TUHDAY!!!”.

Despite some calls for Botner's arrest and for her to be charged, there is no indication that prosecution intends to charge Botner for Ashley's murder. Currently, only Flynn has been charged.

Alleigha Botner-Caleb Flynn relationship details Botner and Flynn first met at church in 2022. She was a 21-year-old intern and Flynn had volunteered on the worship team. The two became intimate in the spring of 2024, and began going on dates in other cities, as per Botner, CNN reported. They used messaging apps to conceal their relationship from Ashley.

Botner said that she gave Flynn many deadlines to leave Ashley, but he missed them all and said he did not want to hurt his two young daughters. Flynn's former mistress furthrer testified that the accused had said he was going to get a divorce on February 16 – the day Ashley was fatally shot in bed inside their Tipp City home.

As per Botner, she thought she was in love with Flynn and wanted him to be her husband. However, speaking of her feelings now, Botner said, “I hate him … I believe that he murdered his wife.”