Caleb Flynn trial: Possible financial motive emerges as Ashley's parents Todd and Jill Smith share their tragic story

The third day trial of Caleb Flynn, the Tipp City, Ohio, music pastor who was also an American Idol contestant, for the alleged murder of his wife progressed on Tuesday with key testimonies. The parents of the victim and Caleb Flynn's wife, Ashley Flynn, testified in court. Tony Smith of the Tipp City Police Department, who investigated the Ashley Flynn case, also testified. Caleb Flynn is on trial for the alleged murder of his wife Ashley. (X/@901Lulu)

Flynn is accused of murdering Ashley in February 16 and then staging the scene by calling 911 to make it look like a home invasion. On Day 1 of the trial, prosecutors made bombshell revelations that Caleb Flynn's texts with his alleged mistress, Alleigha Bonter, showed that the 40-year-old had discussed killing Ashley. He is charged with murder, two counts of assault, three counts of tampering with evidence.

The case has been complicated by the nature of the wounds found on Ashley Flynn's body. Forensic examiners have not been able to determine how many gunshots were involved and whether she died from gunshot wounds. Amid that, the evidence and motives around the case have taken center stage in the criminal trial, and the prosecution continues to present the case against the 40-year-old gospel singer.

Also read: Who is Alleigha Botner, where is she now? Caleb Flynn's alleged mistress in focus as ex-American Idol star on trial

And in that regard, two critical testimonies emerged Tuesday.

Possible Financial Motive Emerges First, Tipp City Police Department captain Tony Smith revealed a possible financial motive behind the alleged murder of Ashley Flynn. It adds to the earlier case of a relationship with the alleged mistress as the primary motive.

Captain Tony Smith revealed that Caleb and Ashley Flynn held a joint savings account that had more than $84,000. They also had two separate Macy's cards and two Citibank credit cards. But crucially, Caleb Flynn held a life insurance policy on Ashley with a payout of $100,000. Caleb was the sole beneficiary of the policy.

Also read: Caleb Flynn update: Who are lawyers L Patrick Mulligan, Emily Smith? Ex-American Idol star on trial for wife's murder

Ashley Flynn's Parents Todd And Jill Smith Share Heartbreaking Account Ashley Flynn's parents, Todd and Jill Smith, took the stand at the Miami County Common Pleas Court Tuesday and shared heartbreaking accounts of losing their firstborn: a school volleyball coach and mother of two.

“We had a wonderful relationship,” Todd Smith, Ashley's father, said before the jury. He revealed that he knew Caleb Flynn from when he was in college and Caleb Flynn also worked with him in the family business he runs. His other daughter, Kayla, is married to Matthew Keyt, who was also working for his company.

“We were best friends. We talked every day, encouraged each other every day. She was an excellent daughter,” Ashley's mother, Jill, said. She revealed that Ashley and Caleb Flynn's marriage may have been strained in the months before her death.