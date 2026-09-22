‘Make a deal or annihilate Iran?’ Trump lays out his options in UNGA speech

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he is deciding between making a deal with Iran or "annihilating" the Islamic Republic. But, Trump also suggested that the US will make a deal right after the November midterm elections. US President Donald Trump, however, suggested that a deal will be made with Iran after the November midterm elections. (AP) Trump has often taken pride in having allegedly mediated several wars. In his address at the UN General Assembly in New York, he referred to two key conflicts in the world at the moment -- one, his own country's war with Iran, and the second, the Russia-Ukraine conflict. With respect to Iran, he has a big decision to make. And on the conflict in Ukraine, he said the US is working very closely with the two countries and will get a deal done. ‘Deal’ or ‘hell’ for Iran?

Deep Dive What options is Trump considering for dealing with Iran according to his UNGA speech? Why did representatives from Iran and Cuba leave during Trump's UNGA address? How does Trump justify the military strikes on Iran in his speech?

Talking about Iran, Trump asked, "Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before — maybe one of the greatest in the Middle East or even the world?"

Or, the US President said, should he "annihilate" the Islamic Republic "quickly", "never giving them a chance to kill and destroy again?" "Do I drive them into hell with no chance of survival and no hope of future greatness?" Trump asked. The US President justified the strikes on Iran, saying that he did so after giving the Islamic Republic every chance for a deal. ALSO READ | At UNGA, Trump reiterates he ended India-Pakistan war: ‘Shehbaz thanked me for saving 30 million lives’ Noting that the anniversary of the October 7 attack on Israel was approaching, Trump said that it was one such event where "terrorists funded by Iran tortured, mutilated, and killed 1,200 innocent civilians, including dozens of Americans." Trump alleged that the then-Supreme Leader of Iran had celebrated the massacre, calling it a "service to humanity."