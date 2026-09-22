Oil prices fall as Iran signals Strait of Hormuz reopening: What it means for crude prices

Oil prices fell on Tuesday after reports that Iran could reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days if the US takes initial steps to reduce military pressure. The news eased some fears about a major disruption to oil shipments through the key waterway. Oil prices fall as Iran signals possible Strait of Hormuz reopening. (Pexel/Representational image)

Brent crude futures fell 89 cents, or 0.89%, to $99.45 a barrel at 0932 GMT. The October WTI crude contract, which expires on Tuesday, dropped $1.09, or 1.14%, to $94.69 a barrel. The more actively traded November WTI contract also declined. It was down $1.31, or 1.42%, at $91.06 a barrel, according to Reuters.

Strait of Hormuz reopening The fall in oil prices came after a senior Iranian government official told Kyodo News that Iran had offered to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days if Washington first takes steps toward easing military pressure.

The offer is part of Iran's efforts to restart negotiations with the US, as Tehran looks for a possible diplomatic path forward. The possibility of reopening the waterway has reduced some of the immediate supply concerns in the oil market.

Oil prices today Hamad Hussain, senior climate and commodities economist at Capital Economics, said oil prices appeared to be falling because of reports that Iran could reopen the strait within seven days, according to Reuters. He said the development could be a positive sign that diplomatic efforts may be making progress.

The Strait of Hormuz is extremely important for global energy markets. Before US-Israeli attacks on Iran began in late February, the waterway carried about one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies. This means that any long-term disruption to the strait can create major concerns about the availability of crude oil and other energy products around the world.

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Iran US talks However, the possible reopening does not mean all problems have been solved. Hussain said there could still be other issues to settle, including tolls and fees, before a lasting solution is reached.

The oil market is also watching US President Donald Trump's meetings with world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly this week. The meetings are taking place as tensions remain high in the Middle East and the war in Ukraine continues.

Iran and the US exchanged threats on Sunday, adding to uncertainty around the situation. At the same time, Trump said he would be open to meeting Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who is expected to be in New York for the UN gathering. Iran has also been trying to set conditions for a return to talks. Al Jazeera reported over the weekend, citing Iran's security chief Mohsen Rezaei, that Tehran had communicated its conditions to mediators for re-engaging in negotiations with Washington.

Saudi oil supply At the same time, oil supplies are being affected by developments elsewhere. Saudi Aramco has increased exports through the Strait of Hormuz after attacks on its East-West Pipeline forced the company to stop some shipments through Yanbu, Reuters reported.

Around 14 million barrels of Saudi crude were loaded onto seven supertankers inside the Gulf on Sunday, according to tanker-tracking data. There is also a separate supply problem in Libya. An armed group closed valve seven on the Sharara crude pipeline, which carries oil toward the Zawiya port, on Monday.

Libya oil production Libya's National Oil Corporation said the valve closure caused a significant fall in production at the Sharara oilfield. Production at the Sharara field has dropped by about 200,000 barrels per day and is now between 100,000 and 105,000 barrels per day, two engineers at the field told Reuters.

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Crude oil price outlook Despite Tuesday's fall, oil prices may not have much room to decline unless more supply actually starts moving through the Strait of Hormuz. Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, said he does not see much further downside in oil prices until supply through the strait increases.

Hansen particularly pointed to refined oil products as an area where supply remains tight. This means that even if crude oil prices fall, shortages of products such as diesel could continue to keep pressure on energy markets.

Diesel prices today Diesel prices have reached record highs in Europe and the US, according to Reuters. The rise has come as the wars involving Iran and Ukraine have sharply reduced exports from some major oil-producing countries. Countries including Russia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have seen their exports affected, adding to pressure in the global market for refined fuels.

What happens to oil prices? The possibility of Iran reopening the Strait of Hormuz has reduced fears of a prolonged supply disruption and helped push oil prices lower on Tuesday. But the direction of crude prices will still depend on whether the strait actually reopens, how quickly oil and fuel supplies return to normal, and whether the wider Middle East conflict continues to disrupt energy shipments.

For the oil market, the key trigger now is actual supply movement. A diplomatic signal from Iran has eased some pressure, but traders are likely to watch for concrete evidence that shipments through the Strait of Hormuz are increasing before assuming that the supply situation has fully improved.