Watch: Trump berates CNN at UNGA amid WH ban, tells Kaitlan Collins 'You shouldn't be...'

President Donald Trump directed sharp criticism toward CNN correspondent Kaitlan Collins prior to delivering his remarks before the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, occurring within the context of the White House's decision to restrict CNN, MSNBC, and Politico from accessing official events. During his UN address, Trump berated CNN's Kaitlan Collins, who questioned him about public opinion on the U.S. involvement in Iran. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah) (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)

The three aforementioned news organizations have initiated legal proceedings against the POTUS, asserting that such restrictions constitute a violation of First Amendment protections.

Collins posed an inquiry to Trump upon his arrival at the United Nations building, stating: "Two thirds of Americans don't think the U.S. is winning the war with Iran. When will it end?"

“You should not be here covering me. You said you weren't going to cover me. You shouldn't be covering me,” Trump responded.

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