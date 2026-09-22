Watch: Trump berates CNN at UNGA amid WH ban, tells Kaitlan Collins 'You shouldn't be...'
President Trump criticized CNN's Kaitlan Collins before speaking at the UNGA, amid the White House's restrictions on CNN, MSNBC, and Politico.
President Donald Trump directed sharp criticism toward CNN correspondent Kaitlan Collins prior to delivering his remarks before the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, occurring within the context of the White House's decision to restrict CNN, MSNBC, and Politico from accessing official events.
The three aforementioned news organizations have initiated legal proceedings against the POTUS, asserting that such restrictions constitute a violation of First Amendment protections.
Collins posed an inquiry to Trump upon his arrival at the United Nations building, stating: "Two thirds of Americans don't think the U.S. is winning the war with Iran. When will it end?"
“You should not be here covering me. You said you weren't going to cover me. You shouldn't be covering me,” Trump responded.
Also Read: Who is Betsy Klein? Melania Trump approves CNN reporter for major event amid Trump's ban on outlet
Deep Dive
Trump's coverage
Five principal television networks—CNN, CBS, NBC, FOX, and ABC—share rotating duties for coordinated video documentation of Trump's activities.
Following CNN's exclusion, uncertainty surrounded whether pool responsibilities would be transferred to an alternative network. Non-television pool organizations will maintain their presence alongside the president, ensuring continued coverage through alternative means, though video documentation will not be available.
In a communication distributed to White House pool subscribers on Monday morning, pool director Bryan Boughton of Fox News stated, "[E]ffective today, the TV pool will not be covering events designated as pool coverage of the President."
"This follows the White House's position preventing CNN from fulfilling its assigned pool duties. There will be no replacement pool put in place. All other pool coverage will continue as normal, including Congress, VIPs, and selected events in Washington and around the country."
Trump's UNGA speech: Know what to expect
The President's eagerly awaited address to the UNGA is set to take place on Tuesday morning.
Trump is anticipated to deliberate on the initiative with Gulf nation leadership during a meeting scheduled for later today in New York, according to three sources who briefed CNN. The initiative itself commenced circulation during the preceding week, sources said.
The United States' commitment to allocate resources toward infrastructure restoration and development initiatives within the region demonstrates the extent to which the conflict has inflicted substantial harm on the region through extensive infrastructure deterioration and the disruption of energy sector exports.
The six-page initiative, designated as the Partnership for Allies Construction and Trust (PACT), outlines a strategic framework for a $50 billion investment fund designed to finance the development of pipelines, refineries, ports, and other critical infrastructure requirements.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More