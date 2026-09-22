Trump media ban LIVE updates: HuffPost, NYT joins protest, withholds photos from White House pool
Trump media ban LIVE updates: The White House’s decision to bar CNN, MS NOW and Politico has escalated into a fight with the US media. The three outlets have sued the Trump administration, while ABC, CBS, Fox News and NBC, along with CNN, suspended their shared White House television pool coverage.
- 4 Mins agoMedia outlets call White House ban ‘blatant violation’
- 15 Mins agoMajor TV networks suspend White House coverage
- 18 Mins agoTrump defends media ban
- 20 Mins agoWhite House launches Trump TV
- 57 Mins agoHelipad event exposes Trump's TV pool disruption
Trump media ban LIVE updates: Major news organisations clashed with US President Donald Trump on Monday. CNN, MS NOW and Politico sued the Trump administration after they were banned from the White House. ABC, CBS, Fox News and NBC suspended their participation in the presidential television pool. The New York Times also pledged support....Read More
CNN, MS NOW, Politico take Trump administration to court
The three outlets filed a federal lawsuit in Washington, DC, arguing that their White House access was revoked in violation of their First Amendment rights and without proper due process. They are seeking a temporary restraining order to restore their access. A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.
The organisations said the government should not decide which journalists can access the White House based on their reporting.
Trump announced the restrictions on Friday, accusing the three outlets of publishing what he called “FICTION and LIES”. He defended the decision again on Monday.
TV networks halt presidential pool coverage
The dispute spilled into the White House television pool, which rotates responsibility among broadcasters for filming presidential events and sharing the footage with other news organisations.
ABC, CBS, Fox News and NBC suspended coverage of events designated for the presidential TV pool after CNN was prevented from carrying out its assigned duties. The pool said there would be “no replacement pool” put in place.
The five pool members said in a joint statement that “The public has a vital interest in receiving accurate, independent information about its government” and that no administration should restrict a news organisation because it objects to its reporting.
White House launches Trump TV
The White House launched “TRUMP TV: The Essentials Station”, a 24/7 streaming platform carrying Trump's speeches, administration announcements, past appearances and other official footage.
The stream went live Monday evening and was promoted by the White House as an alternative source for presidential content.
Trump media ban LIVE updates: Media outlets call White House ban ‘blatant violation’
Trump media ban LIVE updates: In their lawsuit, CNN, MS NOW and Politico described the restrictions as a “blatant violation” of the First Amendment. The outlets said that the government should not be able to restrict journalists' access because officials object to the content of their reporting.
Trump media ban LIVE updates: Major TV networks suspend White House coverage
Trump media ban LIVE updates: ABC, CBS, Fox News, NBC and CNN suspended their shared television pool coverage after CNN was barred from carrying out its scheduled duties. The networks said they would not provide a replacement crew.
Trump media ban LIVE updates: Trump defends media ban
Trump media ban LIVE updates: Trump has defended the restrictions, accusing the three outlets of publishing what he called “fake news” and “fiction and lies.” The White House has maintained that access to its grounds and press facilities is a privilege rather than a constitutional right.
Trump media ban LIVE updates: White House launches Trump TV
Trump media ban LIVE updates: Amid the media standoff, the White House launched “TRUMP TV: The Essentials Station”, a 24/7 stream featuring Trump's speeches, administration announcements, past appearances and other official footage.
Trump media ban LIVE updates: Helipad event exposes Trump's TV pool disruption
Trump media ban LIVE updates: ABC, CBS, Fox News, NBC and CNN suspended their shared television pool coverage after CNN was barred from carrying out its scheduled duties. The networks said they would not provide a replacement crew.
The impact of the suspended pool coverage was visible during Trump's South Lawn helipad ceremony on Monday. With the usual television pool unavailable, the White House relied on its own feed, but helicopter noise made Trump's remarks difficult to hear.