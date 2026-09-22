Clavicular, or Braden Peters, known for the ‘looksmaxxing’ trend has been charged with rape and drugging a minor in Massachusetts as per The Bulwark. Clavicular has reportedly been charged with rape and drugging a minor in a Massachusetts court. (X/@clavicular)

The report notes that Clavicular was charged in the Cape Cod courthouse on September 8 and faces one count each of rape, drugging a person for sex, and providing alcohol to a minor. The charge stems from an alleged incident that took place on May 23, 2025.

The latest case has led fans to wonder whether Clavicular is in jail. Here's all you need to know.

Is Clavicular in jail? Despite facing charges of rape and drugging a minor, it does not appear that Clavicular has been arrest, a Mediaite report noted. The 2year-old is now slated to be arraigned on October 14.

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However, if convicted, Clavicular would have to spend time behind bars. A rape conviction could carry up to 20 years in jail, while the influencer would have to register as a sex offender if he were convicted on either rape or drugging charges.

Clavicular charges puts focus on Alorah Ziva The charges against Clavicular has put focus back on influencer Alorah Ziva or Aleksandra Mendoza. These criminal charges concern allegations made in a civil lawsuit in Florida by Mendoza.

She alleged that when she was 16, Clavicular or Peters met her. This was back in 2025. He allegedly gave her $1,000 to appear in his videos as the female face behind ‘looksmaxxing’. As per the lawsuit, Clavicular later paid Mendoza to travel by Uber to his parents' home in Cape Cod, where she alleges she was given alcohol before the influencer invited her into his bedroom.

“Peters then had sex with Mendoza while she was knowingly intoxicated, to the point where she was unable to give consent. That morning, while Mendoza was asleep, she woke up with Peters penetrating her and having sex with her, again without her consent,” as per the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also alleges that Clavicular injected her cheeks with a fat-dissolving substance in Miami, months after the alleged rape. It notes that this inection allegedly perforated her right cheek.