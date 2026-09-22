Why Dolly Parton's nephew, Bryan Seaver, was fired as head of security? Big statement made as estate dispute deepens

Dolly Parton's nephew, Bryan Seaver, was reportedly fired as head of security amid an ongoing dispute over the singer's estate. Seaver had announced the Jolene singer's death at the age of 80 in a social media post. Dolly Parton's nephew, Bryan Seaver, who announced her death to the world was fired from the head of security position. (X/@yashar)

Now, he is out of a job protecting Parton's properties, as per TMZ. The publication reportedly has the termination notice sent to Seaver which informed him that he and his company were immediately dismissed from all of Parton's properties.

The letter was reportedly sent on Wednesday and replacement guards have arrived at Parton's Nashville home as well as her museum, downtown residence, and warehouse. Parton was estimated to have a net worth of $650 million at the time of her death, and given she had no children with husband, Carl Dean, it raised the question as to who would inherit the wealth.

Also Read | Dolly Parton: The ‘Queen of Country’ died holding 11 Guinness World Records - Know how she earned them

The dispute over the estate comes amid this situation. Here's what we know about why Seaver was fired.

Why was Bryan Seaver fired? What termination letter says An exact cause of Seaver's firing was not mentioned in the TMZ report on the termination letter. However, the report noted that the letter said the properties and Parton's personal business interests were held by DP Dean Trust.

Seaver was stipped of the security duties only, with the letter reportedly clarifying that his personal interest in the trust remained intact.

Bryan Seaver makes big move after firing After the termination letter, Seaver and his team called out Parton's longtime manager Danny Nozell and Pinnacle Bank. They told TMZ that Seaver and his team were ‘dismayed by the unexpected and, so far, unexplained actions’ taken since Parton passed away.

They added "We remain unshakably resolved to fulfill her final directive to protect her family, and we refuse to be intimidated by those whose actions we believe are being taken in bad faith and with the intent to profit from the life of someone who willingly gave so much."

Meanwhile, the news of Seaver's firing has caused ripples online as many have seen this as an escalation of the estate dispute.

“Bryan Seaver was fired because Dolly Parton’s estate managers—Danny Nozell and Pinnacle Bank—took control of all properties and replaced the security team,” one wrote. Another asked “Do you think there's more to this story?”. Yet another said “Really hoping this doesn’t get messy.”