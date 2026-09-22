Claude down update: Thousands complain of outage as Mythos 5.1, Fable 5.1, Opus 5 face issues; what happened, how to fix

Anthropic's AI Claude was reportedly down for thousands of users on September 21. Many complained about the issues online. The company also updated in a statement on their Status Page that various models were facing problems. Claude AI agent seen on a screen. (Unsplash)

“We are investigating elevated errors on requests to Claude Mythos 5.1, Claude Fable 5.1, and Claude Opus 5. We will provide an update as soon as possible,” they noted.

At the time of writing, Downdetector logged over 1600 people facing issues. The site that tracks outages across the internet noted that many were facing issues with Claude Code.

Claude Down: Thousands complain Meanwhile, many took to social media and the Downdetector comment section to complain about the outage.

“Claude is DOWN. Does this mean we are getting the new OPUS model soon?,” one asked. Another added “Claude is down, even Grok is down. is SpaceXAI severs down?”. While Grok was showing a spike in user issues on Downdetector, it has now fallen at the time of writing.

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Yet another added “Claude is down.” Claude users worldwide appeared to be facing the problems as many complained in different languages.

On the Downdetector comment section, one wrote “They’re probably using Astra to fix Fable right now. If Astra goes down too, we’re cooked.” Another added “Now that no one looks at code anymore, i cant imagine the fail deployments happening now!! LOL.” Yet another quipped “Maybe they ran out of water,” referring to the ongoing debate about AI servers requiring a lot of water, and the environmental impacts of the same.

What happened to Claude, why is it down? Currently, it is not known what led to the Claude Code being down for many users. Anthropic said they had ‘identified the cause’ but did not specify what it was.

On the Status Report page, they noted “We have identified the cause of elevated errors on requests to Claude Mythos 5.1, Claude Fable 5.1, and Claude Opus 5 and are working on a fix. We will provide an update as soon as possible.” Currently, it is not known when services will resume.

Claude down: How to fix issues? Claude is down due to errors that Anthropic has identified. Thus, user-end fixes are not likely to work. However, even after the status page indicates that the issue is resolved, and one continues to face troubles, there are some changes that can be made.

These include refreshing or starting a new chat, clearing site data, trying Incognito Mode, disabling VPN or Proxy, and switching one's network.