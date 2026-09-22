What is Trump TV? How and where to watch it live: Everything to know

The White House has launched a new digital streaming initiative called 'TRUMP TV: The Essentials Station,' with programming began at 7 p.m. ET on Monday. Trump Administration launches Trump TV. (REUTERS)

The launch came two days after President Donald Trump banned CNN, MS NOW and Politico from White House access, accusing them of publishing “fake news.”

The White House promoted the new stream through its official social media accounts. It is available as a live feed on the White House’s official website and YouTube channel.

The stream’s description states, "Watch the Trump Administration's biggest moments all in one place. Top videos, major remarks, and must-see highlights streaming 24/7 and updated in real time. Stay informed and stay up to date."

Why did Trump ban CNN, MS NOW and Politico? President Donald Trump announced the ban on Friday in a Truth Social post, saying the three outlets would be barred from the White House “effective immediately.”

Trump accused the organizations of publishing what he called “fake news,” “fiction” and “lies” about him and his administration. He also suggested that other news organizations could face similar restrictions.

"Media Outlets shouldn’t be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES when they’re covering the President of the United States, the Trump Administration, or the United States of America. Other Fake News Media Outlets to follow," he wrote.

Trump later defended the decision during an Oval Office event.

“I don’t get fair press. I get it from Breitbart. I get it from a little bit from Fox,” Trump told reporters. “But what I do ask is just a semblance of truth.”

CNN, MS NOW and Politico sue Trump administration The three news organizations filed a federal lawsuit against the Trump administration on Monday, arguing that their journalists’ White House credentials were revoked without notice or due process.

They are asking the court to restore their access to the White House and protect their First Amendment rights.

“This morning, we notified the government that we are filing a lawsuit today to protect our First Amendment rights and defend the principle that the government does not decide what the press reports or publishes,” the outlets said in a joint statement on Monday.

The complaint was filed in federal court in Washington, DC.

TV networks suspend Trump pool coverage ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox and NBC also announced Monday that they were suspending their participation in television “pool” coverage of Trump.

Under the pool system, networks share responsibility for filming the president at certain events and distribute the footage to other broadcasters.

“The public has a vital interest in receiving accurate, independent information about its government. No administration should restrict a news organization because it objects to its reporting,” the statement said.